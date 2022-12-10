Bobcats Defeat Thunderbolts 4-2

Evansville, In.: It was a great night for children's charities as the Thunderbolts' annual Teddy Bear Toss saw thousands of stuffed animals rain down onto the ice, however the Thunderbolts were defeated in the game by Vermilion County 4-2 on Saturday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, December 17th against the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

In the 1st period, Gianni Vitali scored at 14:50 on the power play to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead. Only 1:23 later at 16:13, Scott Kirton tied the game back up from Mike Ferraro and Brendan Harrogate to begin the onslaught of stuffed animals onto the ice. Late in the 2nd period, Austin Albrecht scored on a breakaway chance at 15:59 to put Vermilion County back in front, 2-1. A pair of early goals in the 3rd period sealed the game for the Bobcats, as David Kirkendall scored on the power play at 1:59, and Albrecht scored again at 7:58 to make it 4-1. Late in regulation, Felix Sasser scored a power play goal from Ferraro and Cameron Cook at 15:23 to pull the Thunderbolts back within two, but it would be too little too late as the Bobcats won 4-2.

Kirton and Sasser scored one goal each, Ferraro tallied two assists, and Trevor Gorsuch stopped 28 of 32 shots faced in net. These two teams meet again on January 20th at the David S. Palmer Arena.

