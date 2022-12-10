SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Birmingham's Nick Minerva

Birmingham's Nick Minerva has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 86, Pensacola at Birmingham, played on Friday, December 9.

Minerva was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 11:59 of the second period.

Minerva will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Roanoke.

