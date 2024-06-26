Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Forge FC June 28

June 26, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa celebrates during a 3-0 win against Forge FC

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa is top of the table in the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) and has only suffered one defeat in the opening 11 matches. This Friday, Ottawa clashes with defending CPL champions Forge FC at TD Place (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer), having beaten them 3-0 earlier in the season. Atlético is hosting its 2nd Canadian Military Appreciation Night, presented by Coding For Veterans.

Here's everything you need to know before Friday's match at TD Place.

Atlético Ottawa is five (5) points clear at the top of the CPL table after 11 matches in the 2024 season (6-4-1).

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético was held to a 1-1 draw away to Cavalry FC.

Goal(s): Alberto Zapater

Last time out in the CPL, Forge FC (2nd place, 5-2-3) defeated Valour FC 2-1 at Time Hortons Field.

Goal(s): Kwasi Poku (2)

Forge has only played 10 CPL matches so far this season.

Local defender Matteo de Brienne (from Barrhaven) has been a stand-out performer in recent weeks.

De Brienne has the joint second-most interceptions in the CPL (21).

The left-back leads the Atlético team in duels won (63) and aerial duels won (23) while also having the third-most tackles won (15), clearances (28) and recoveries (48).

Atlético Ottawa leads the league in goals scored (19) with the highest goals per match (1.73).

Atlético has taken the third most shots (102) but leads in shots on target (54) with 53% accuracy in front of goal.

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (4) and the second-best defence in the league (9 goals conceded).

This is the second clash of the season between these two teams, with the first ending in a 3-0 Ottawa win at TD Place.

Goal(s): Manny Aparicio, Alberto Zapater, Rubén del Campo

This was Ottawa's first victory at TD Place over the Hamilton-based side.

Forge has a match in hand due to their fixture with Halifax Wanderers being moved to accommodate the Canadian Championship quarter-final against CF Montréal earlier this season.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 3W-3D-11L; 12 goals scored, 30 goals conceded

