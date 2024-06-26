Pacific FC Signs Guatemalan International Marco Domínguez

June 26, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC today announced the signing of midfielder Marco Domínguez to a contract guaranteed through the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, with a club option for 2026.

He is eligible to play on July 5 when the secondary transfer window opens.

The Canadian-born defensive midfielder, who has both Guatemalan and Dominican Republic heritage, most recently represented C.S.D. Municipal, based in Guatemala City, in Liga Nacional, the top tier of Guatemalan soccer. Internationally, Domínguez represents Guatemala's Men's National Team.

"Marco will be a significant addition to the squad, not only does he possess high quality football ability on the pitch, but he also demonstrates great character, leadership, and understands what it takes to win," said Jamar Dixon, Manager of Football and Player Development. "He's a player that will bring positive energy to the locker room and will share his experience with his teammates."

Montreal-born Domínguez, 28, has played professionally in Guatemala since 2018. He signed his first contract in the Central American country with Antiqua GFC, going on to play 135 matches for the Liga Nacional side. After a year on loan with Kuwait side Al-Yarmouk, Domínguez returned to the Liga Nacional to play for Deportivo Mixco. Most recently, he joined C.S.D. Municipal in 2023 and made 35 appearances for the side also known as Los Rojos. Domínguez helped lead the team to a championship title this season.

Domínguez spent his youth career with CS Braves d'Ahuntsic in Montreal, QC. where he played for six years before joining the then Montreal Impact Academy in 2013. He went on to represent FC Montreal (United Soccer League) who was the affiliate club for Montreal Impact. Marco made his professional debut in 2015. He remained with the club until the conclusion of the 2016 season, before signing with FC Cincinnati for the 2017 season.

Domínguez made his senior international debut for Guatemala in 2020 and has gone on to make 15 appearances for the country. He previously represented Canada at the youth international levels, as a member of Canada's U-17 side that competed at the 2013 Concacaf U-17 Championship as well as the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

