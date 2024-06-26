Match Notes: VFC at PAC - June 27

June 26, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC visits Pacific FC for the first time in 2024 on Thursday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

Derby Days: VFC's intra-provincial rivalry with PAC is heading into the sixth game in series history on Thursday. The consistently historic derby saw each B.C. team take away two victories by the end of 2023, with VFC winning the latter two games. In the last meeting between the two sides at Willoughby Park on May 25, VFC took both the lead in the series with a 2-1 win and it also set the club's franchise record for the longest win-streak against another CPL club with three games.

Sealing the Deal: VFC midfielder Vasco Fry has registered three goals since starting his CPL career in August 2023 with two of them coming in matches against Pacific. In addition to scoring in consecutive games against the Island-side, all three of his goals have been game-winning markers to secure the full three points for the Eagles.

