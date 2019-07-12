Power to Host Chevy Youth Baseball Clinics Next Weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power, in conjunction with Five Star Chevy Dealers and Chevy Youth Baseball, is hosting a pair of instructional youth baseball and softball clinics at Appalachian Power Park on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20. Power players and coaches will provide hands-on instruction to the participants, teaching them essential baseball and softball skills.

Baseball and softball players ages 5-14 are eligible to attend the pair of three-hour clinics, which will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The camps are free and open to kids of all skills levels, and participation in a league is not required to register. Participants will be split up by age group and skill level as they rotate through various stations around the ballpark.

Participants can check-in at 8 a.m. for both sessions, and snacks will be provided for the participants following the three-hour session, along with water throughout the morning. Late check-ins are acceptable for both days if your child cannot make the 9 a.m. start time. Spots are available on a limited, first-come, first-serve basis.

In order to register, go to chevrolet.com/youthsports and click on the gold "Clinic Registration" box. Select "Charleston, WV" from the drop-down menu and then click "Go!". Complete the registration form and download the waiver, which will need to be signed by a parent or legal guardian and brought with the participant when they check in for the event.

The Power returns home Monday, July 15, to begin a seven-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park. The home stretch includes a slew of incredible promotions, including Olympic Night July 16, Faith and Family Night, presented by NewLife 94.5 and Mako Medical Laboratories, July 19, and Outdoors Night July 20 with a special cooler bag giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. For tickets and more information, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

