Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

Today the Suns travel to Lakewood, New Jersey to begin a three-game set against the BlueClaws. Righty Jake Irvin (4-6, 4.72 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown, while Lakewood's RHP Tyler McKay (3-4, 5.06 ERA) toes the rubber.

BIG INNINGS SINK SUNS IN LOSS: The Suns allowed big innings in the first and the sixth, which were the difference in their 7-4 loss to the Lexington Legends at Municipal Stadium Wednesday. The Legends (45-44, 8-12) jumped on Hagerstown (36-54, 6-14) starter Tomas Alastre (L, 3-9) early as Eric Cole greeted him with a three-run homer in the first. Alastre then settled in for the next four innings, but things unraveled on him in the sixth when he allowed four more to score. Lexington loaded the bases with one away against Alastre in the sixth, and then Freddy Fermin's RBI fielder's choice made it a 4-2 game. Reed Rohlman followed with an RBI single that knocked the righty from the game. Trey Turner came in and allowed a two-run single to John Rave that closed the line on Alastre, who ended up allowing six earned runs over 5.2 innings. However, he did tie his career-high with eight strikeouts. Matt Cronin came on for his professional debut out of the Suns bullpen in the seventh and worked a scoreless inning while recording a strikeout. Ryan Tapani followed and was strong over two scoreless innings, as the Hagerstown bullpen was able to keep the team in the game. But, unlike Tuesday's game, the late runs did not come for the Suns. Hagerstown first got on the board in the fourth against Lexington starter Jon Heasley (W, 7-4). Trey Vickers delivered an RBI single for the first run and Phil Caulfield followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to make it a 3-2 game.

STOPPING AT THE BUCK: The Suns finished yesterday just 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The Suns have now tallied just 13 hits in their last 77 opportunities with runners threatening over their last 53 innings at the plate. It has dropped their mark to .239 on the season.

TAP THE PEN: Ryan Tapani has bounced between starting and coming from the pen this season. The righty has now played in 17 games and started five on the bump--matching last season's total. The Creighton-product has spun 9.1 innings of scoreless relief since June 29, setting down nine via the strikeout while allowing just three hits after last night's two hitless innings against the Lexington Legends.

JUST A QUARTER MORE: Five is the magic number for Hagerstown. They're 9-2 when scoring five runs this season, but when the Suns score four or less, which they did last night, their record is just 12-47. After last night's 7-4 loss to the Legends, the Suns are now 5-9 when they score four runs this season.

RALLY THE TROOPS: After a nice run in short-season ball with Auburn, Alex Troop earned the call-up to Hagerstown yesterday. The lefty reliever struggled to keep runners off the basepaths, allowing eight hitters to reach safely while only recording 10 outs, the seven hits stretched his WHIP to 2.40, a significantly higher mark than what he earned in Auburn. He threw 11 innings in Auburn, holding opponents to a .108 average and earning a 0.36 WHIP.

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: After cruising to a 14-15 record in May, the Suns have struggled as the heat of summer has worked its way into Hagerstown. The Suns hold a 12-24 record (.333) since the start of June. The Suns are just 5-13 on the road during that stretch.

SUN SPOTS: After another five hit performance, the Suns are 10-for-62 (.161) this series against Lexington.

