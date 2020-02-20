Power Announces Giveaways for 2020 Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - With less than 50 days until Opening Day, the West Virginia Power is thrilled to unveil their giveaways for the 2020 season, including replica jerseys, bobbleheads, hats, t-shirts and more. Unless otherwise noted, all giveaways are for the first 1,000 fans to pass through the gates.

The 2020 giveaways begin on Opening Night, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule, sponsored by KOMAX Business Systems, detailing the 2020 season with a sleek new horizontal design that features some of the top Mariners prospects that have made their way through Charleston. Also during the team's opening homestand, the first 1,000 fans will be treated to a Growler giveaway on Saturday, April 11, in conjunction with BrewFest CharlieWest V.

The handouts shift to Fridays from there, as the first 1,000 fans through the gates on April 24 will receive a 32-ounce souvenir cup that can be refilled at ballpark concession stands throughout the season for $2.00 per refill, while attendees to Military Appreciation Night on May 8 can get their hands on a patriotic Power-themed hat, sponsored by Huntington Bank. The final May homestand features our first jersey giveaway, as fans will be able to snag a replica road jersey.

On June 12, it's time to catch some waves and hang ten while sporting a brand new Hawaiian shirt that fans can pick up on their way through the gates, while on June 19, fans will get their first-ever opportunity to secure a Black Ops replica jersey, the newest attire added to the Power's regular rotation this season.

The second half of the season's giveaway slate bursts onto the scene on the Power's Salute to Service Independence Celebration, as fans can snatch up a Woody Williams bobblehead. The jersey giveaways continue on July 10 with a home replica uniform top up for grabs. The month of July giveaways wrap up with a prospect t-shirt, courtesy of Marshall Orthopaedics, on July 24.

Back to School Night is back on August 7, as is the ever-popular backpack giveaway, so all kids can be ready to return to school in just a few short weeks sporting a brand new knapsack. The final t-shirt giveaway of the season comes on August 21, as fans can receive an ASL-themed top.

The Power's 2020 giveaways wrap up on the final day of the regular season, as the first 1,000 fans through the gates can acquire a Michael Brantley bobblehead. Brantley donned a West Virginia Power uniform for 164 games between 2006 and 2007, and is the 10th former Power player to debut in the big leagues.

Full list of 2020 Giveaways:

Thursday April 9 - Magnet Schedule

Saturday April 11 - Growler

Friday April 24 - Souvenir Cup

Friday May 8 - Patriotic Hat

Friday May 29 - Replica Road Jersey

Friday June 12 - Hawaiian Shirt

Friday June 19 - Black Ops Replica Jersey

Friday July 3 - Woody Williams Bobblehead

Friday July 10 - Home Replica Jersey

Friday July 24 - Prospect T-Shirt

Friday August 7 - Backpack

Friday August 21 - ASL T-Shirt

Friday September 4 - Michael Brantley Bobblehead

Please note that all dates, times and details for any promotions throughout the 2020 season are subject to change, so stay tuned to the Power's website and social media channels for the most up-to-date information throughout the season.

Season tickets and mini plans for the 16th season of West Virginia Power baseball are available online now. For more information on the 2020 season at Appalachian Power Park, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

