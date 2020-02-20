Braves 2020 Promotional Calendar Announced

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have unveiled its full promotional schedule for the upcoming 2020 regular-season which begins Thursday, April 9. The upcoming season marks the Rome Braves 18th season at State Mutual Stadium.

The promotional calendar is headlined by the previously announced five fireworks dates and four bobblehead giveaways. The 2020 lineup also features three specialty jerseys, a Peppa Pig and George Meet & Greet plus many more giveaways and other various promotions throughout the summer.

WEEKLY RECURRING PROMOTIONS

Some exclusions apply. See full promo calendar for details.

Sundays: Family Fun Day / Kids Run the Bases

Mondays: Ladies Night / Bark in the Park

Tuesdays: $2 Tuesday

Wednesdays: Wild Web Wednesday

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday / Wing Night

Fridays: Flat Screen Friday

Saturdays: Fan Appreciation Night

POST-GAME FIREWORKS

Saturday, April 11

Friday, May 8

Friday, June 5

Saturday, July 4 - Independence Day Celebration

Friday, August 28

BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAYS

Brian McCann Rome Braves Bobblehead (April 24)

Charlie Culberson Atlanta Braves Bobblehead (June 12)

Brian Snitker Macon Braves Bobblehead (July 17)

Drew Waters Rome Braves Bobblehead (August 21)

SPECIALTY JERSEY NIGHTS

Camo Jersey Off Our Backs (May 23)

Beach Night Jersey Off Our Backs (June 13)

90's Night Jersey Off Our Backs (July 18)

OTHER GIVEAWAYS

Magnetic Schedules (April 9)

Umbrellas (April 10)

Military Sergeant Camo Caps (May 22)

1974 Braves Replica Jersey (June 6)

Christmas Ornaments (July 10)

Car Flags (July 31)

BBQ Grill Aprons (August 1)

Roman Mascot Coin Banks (August 22)

Ronald Acuña Jr Cooling Towels (August 29)

MISCELLANEOUS PROMOS

Tenor Timothy Miller (April 9)

Easter Celebration (April 12)

Peppa Pig and George Meet & Greet (April 25)

Cinco de Mayo Celebration (May 5)

Star Wars Night (May 9)

Mother's Day Celebration (May 10)

Military Appreciation Weekend (May 22-24)

Princess & Pirates Theme Night (July 9)

Christmas in July (July 10)

Back to the 90's Weekend (July 17-19)

Faith Nights (June 3, July 8, July 29, August 12)

Visit romebraves.com for more information on individual promotions. Promotions are always subject to change and/or be added throughout the season. For the latest info, visit the Braves online or call the Rome Braves Front Office at 706-378-5100. The 2020 regular-season begins Thursday, April 9 with a seven-game homestand against Hagerstown and Greenville.

The Braves also host the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game Tuesday, June 23. More details surrounding the mid-summer classic festivities including the game's promotional lineup will be released soon. Full season ticket packages along with mini ticket plans are on sale now. Stop by the Rome Braves Box Office, call 706-378-5144 or visit romebraves.com to secure your ticket plan(s) today. Individual game tickets go on sale at a later, to-be-announced, date.

