SRP Park High School Showcase Rescheduled

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have rescheduled the 2020 SRP Park High School Showcase, now slated for Thursday, March 12th. The matchup between the Academy of Richmond County Musketeers and the Westside High School Patriots will be the first game of the 2020 SRP Park High School Series. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for the game are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Fans can purchase tickets at the schools leading up to the event or at the SRP Park gates starting at 5:00 p.m. on the day of the game.

Parking will be available in the Hotel Parking Deck adjacent to the ballpark under regular Riverside Village parking rates. Additionally, the GreenJackets will be running concessions, so fans can enjoy delicious ballpark fare during the showcase. For more information, visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-9467.

The University of South Carolina (Southeastern Conference) hosts the University of South Carolina, Upstate (Big South Conference), for an in-state rivalry matchup at SRP Park on May 12 with first pitch at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 21 at 9:00 a.m. at the SRP Park Box Office. Online sales open at 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 21 at greenjacketsbaseball.com. There will be no phone orders for this game.

