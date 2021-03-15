Power Agrees to Terms with Sikula, Espinal, Moreno and Three Others.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power announced today that they have agreed to terms with six new players. Charleston native RHP Arik Sikula, former Power first baseman Edwin Espinal (2014) and MLB Veteran pitcher Diego Moreno highlight this round of player acquisitions.

Arik Sikula- The West Virginia native and former Marshall University pitcher is returning home to play this season for the Power. Sikula was drafted in the 36th round by the Toronto Blue Jays and has spent time in the Atlantic League, Mexico (AAA) and the Can-AM league. This crafty pitcher is familiar with Appalachian Power Park, as he won a West Virginia High School State Championship at the park in 2006. Sikula was named State Player of the Year in 2006 and 2007.

Edwin Espinal- In 2014, Espinal drove in 71 RBIs and tallied 133 hits in a Power uniform. He also spent time in the AAA with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers. In 2019, Espinal played for the Somerset Patriots, a former Atlantic League organization, where the slugger drove in 61 runs.

Diego Moreno- The Venezuelan born right-handed pitcher was signed as a free agent in 2006 by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Moreno has spent time in the big leagues pitching for both the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays. Moreno posted a 3.62 ERA throughout his 582 professional innings pitched.

Leonardo Reginatto- The Brazilian born infielder known for his impressive defensive play reached AAA with both the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays. In addition to Reginatto's defense, he has achieved a .284 batting average and a .348 on base percentage in his 12-year professional career, making him a weapon on the offensive side as well.

Yovan Gonzalez- Gonzalez is a catching product from Puerto Rico who has garnered the reputation of being a solid backstop in professional baseball. The right-handed hitting catcher posted a .263 batting average and a .345 on base percentage in 2019 for the Somerset Patriots, formerly a part of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Eleardo Cabrera- Cabrera is a Venezuelan right fielder turned pitching prospect, who spent time in the Tampa Bay Ray's Minor League system. He has been clocked in the mid 90's, with his fastball, as he looks to continue his career on the mound at Appalachian Power Park.

"This recent round of player signings is exactly what we have been talking about with building our roster. High-caliber talent, local connectivity, and guys that are coming to Charleston to win a Championship", said Power CEO, Andy Shea.

