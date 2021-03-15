Open Player Tryout Saturday, May 15

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the team will host an open player tryout at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, May 15. Ballplayers will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of Ducks coaches in advance of the Atlantic League season.

Seven players over the past two seasons have earned contracts via Ducks open player tryouts. Among them are pitchers Jason Creasy, Tyler Honahan, Chris Pike and Brandon Sherman, catchers Wagner Gomez and Francis Prettitore and outfielder Robert Garcia. Creasy's contract was later purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2018, and he reached the Triple-A level with the Atlanta Braves in 2019. Sherman made nine appearances for the Ducks during their run to the Atlantic League championship in 2019.

Coaches and representatives from the Ducks will be on hand to evaluate the players at the ballpark, including Manager Wally Backman, Outfielder/Hitting Coach Lew Ford and President/GM Michael Pfaff. Select participants (chosen by the coaching staff) will earn the experience of playing in a live, on-field scrimmage following the tryout.

Position players are to report to Fairfield Properties Ballpark no later than 8:30 a.m. for registration, while pitchers are required to report at 10:00 a.m. Participants must be at least 18 years of age and wear proper baseball attire to be eligible to try out. All attendees should provide their career statistics when reporting and must supply their own wooden bats and baseball gloves. Cleats/spikes are only to be worn while on the field, and all players must wear sneakers/turf shoes as well as face masks prior to reaching the field. Participants will be required to sign a release form before trying out.

The Pro-Tryout Specifications will include:

-Warmups

-60-Yard Dash

-Pop Time (Catchers)

-Infielders/Outfielders - Defensive Drills

-Pitcher Warmup in Outfield

-Position Players Hit BP, Pitchers Light Bullpen (pre-scrimmage)

-Scrimmage begins at 12:00 p.m.

There will be an administration fee of $100 to participate in this year's tryout ($125 on the day of the event). To register and reserve your tryout spot, please submit a registration form. You may also contact Michelle Jensen during normal business hours by calling (631) 940-3825 or emailing mjensen@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

