Power Agree to Terms with Former Major Leaguer Rymer Liriano and Four Others

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power announced today that they have agreed to terms with five new players. This latest group of signings is highlighted by former MLB pitchers Jean Machi, Elih Villanueva, and outfielder Rymer Liriano. The Power have also come to terms with Atlantic League stand-out pitchers, David Kubiak and Pat Young.

Rymer Liriano - The former Chicago White Sox outfielder is slated to be an everyday middle-of-the-lineup hitter this upcoming season for the Power. Liriano has donned a White Sox and San Diego Padres uniform in his career. In 2017 with the White Sox, Liriano recorded a .220 batting average with two doubles, one home run and six RBI. He last played for the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A, Mets) in 2019 and blasted 10 home runs while driving in 29.

Elih Villanueva - The former Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher returns to the United States after pitching in Taiwan. Villanueva has pitched at the MLB and Triple-A levels for the past decade. Throughout his career, he has recorded a 3.88 ERA after throwing 1088.1 innings while striking out 752 batters and walking 278. He brings a tremendous veteran presence to the already strong pitching staff.

Jean Machi - The former MLB pitcher spent over five seasons in MLB as a part of the bullpens of the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox. His standout season came in 2017 with the Mariners when he recorded a 1.17 ERA in five games. Through his five seasons in the big leagues, he has recorded a career 3.38 ERA tossing 191.2 innings, striking out 152 while walking 57 and has only allowed 18 home runs.

David Kubiak- The right-handed pitcher is joining the Power after an impressive 2019 season with the Somerset Patriots. In 12 starts, he posted a 1.72 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 82.0 innings. In 2020, he repeated this success in the Dominican Winter League and was named Pitcher of the Year.

Pat Young - Young is a 6'7 reliever with a 97mph fastball. He has AA experience with the San Francisco Giants organization and experience as an Atlantic League pitcher. He spent 2019 with the York Revolution and appeared in 22 games. He tossed 18.2 innings in relief and fanned 24 batters.

"All five of these men come with incredible experience and potential. We are very thankful that they chose to advance their personal and professional development in Charleston," said Power CEO, Andy Shea.

Opening Day for the Power is May 28th. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.wvpower.com.

