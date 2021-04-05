Legends Ink Two Former Kentucky Wildcats to Pitching Staff

Legends Park (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends have agreed to terms with two former University of Kentucky Wildcats: Dustin Beggs and Tim Peterson.

Tim Peterson returns to Lexington after eight seasons in the New York Mets organization. He made his MLB debut with the Mets on May 30th, 2018. After boasting a 2.45 ERA for the University of Kentucky, Peterson was drafted in the 20th round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Mets and went on to pitch in 28 games for the Mets during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Peterson spent the 2019 season splitting time between the major league club in Queens and the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. Prior to making his Major League debut in 2018, Tim pitched in the prestigious Arizona Fall League impressing scouts and fans with a 0.87 ERA. During his eight professional seasons, Tim excelled with a 19-14 record and a 3.20 ERA. He tossed 357 innings striking out 414 batters while only walking 91.

Dustin Beggs joins an experienced Legends rotation this season after four seasons in the Miami Marlins organization. Originally drafted by the Marlins in the 16th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Dustin spent time at all six levels of the Marlins organization, reaching Triple-A New Orleans in 2019. During his two seasons with the Wildcats, Dustin went 16-6 with a 3.32 ERA facing SEC hitters. Beggs was also named the Tony Gwynn Classic's Most Outstanding Pitcher in 2016. He will be joining the Legends after a standout Winter Season with the Adelaide Giants of the Australian Baseball League where he pitched to a 0.61 ERA in 3 starts allowing just one earned run in 14+ innings.

"We have said since the beginning that it is our mission to sign former University of Kentucky players to our team and further their careers back in Lexington. Having Dustin and Tim join our pitching staff makes us a better baseball team and it strengthens our community focus with local guys on our roster," said Andy Shea, Legends President/CEO

Peterson and Beggs will join former Major Leaguers, Henry Owens, Kevin McGowan and Robert Carson on the Legends pitching staff this season. Additionally, they join fellow Kentucky Wildcat, Ben Aklinski on a star-studded roster.

Opening Day for the Legends is June 1st. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com. Face Coverings are required at the ballpark.

