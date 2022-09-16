Potent Storm Offense Brings South Division Crown Back to Lake Elsinore

The Lake Elsinore Storm are South Division Champions once more. After taking Game One in convincing fashion Tuesday night in San Bernardino, the Storm returned home and improved their offensive output from the game before. Combining for 10 total runs, the Lake Elsinore Storm vanquished the Inland Empire 66ers and put themselves 2 wins away from becoming champions.

It was no easy task to victory tonight, however. Through 2 and one-half innings of baseball, the game was at a stalemate. Neither team's starter for the night would give an inch despite the Storm's starter, Duncan Snider, running into bases-loaded trouble in the top of the third. After striking out the first batter he faced, he would allow a double and a single before loading the bases by hitting Edgar Quero. He would compose himself following a mound visit from Pitching Coach, Leo Rosales, and strike out the next two batters that came to the plate.

In the bottom of that very same inning Griffin Doersching, who now has a playoff OPS of 2.042, would begin the inning with a single. Two first pitch outs would bring Jackson Merrill to the plate. He would induce a four-pitch walk bringing home run leader, Marcos Castañon to the dish. Castañon's 23 home runs this season were not only the most on the Storm this season but the most ever hit by a Single-A player in the Padres Minor League system. After seeing strike one, even the least clairvoyant of those reading this recap should understand what would happen on the very next pitch.

His three-run blast would not only end the tie but put the Storm out to a commanding lead. Duncan Snider would pitch into the 5th inning where he would allow two singles, throw a wild pitch, walk a batter, and strike out two. In the midst of this eventful inning, he would be replaced by Storm reliever, Ben Miller. Snider's night would be complete when Miller snagged the final out of the 5th inning. His final line would be impressive albeit brief: 4.2 IP, 6 hits, 1 earned run, and 9 strikeouts.

After some brief back and forth scoring, including a double to left field from Padres top prospect, Jackson Merrill, who would go 3-4 with 2 RBIs and a walk, the Storm would break the game open in the bottom of the 7th. Marcos Castañon would hit a 2-out single to score Doersching and put Tyler Robertson on third. Nathan Martorella would then walk the bases loaded for Nerwilian Cedeño. He would smash a fly ball off the Ad Monster in right field, clearing the bases, and scoring three more runs. In all, 5 runs would score giving the Storm a 9-2 lead.

However, no great win is without it's share of adversity. The 66ers would score 6 runs in the top of the 8th downsizing the Storm's lead to just one run. In the bottom of the 9th, with two outs and Doersching once again on second base, Jackson Merrill would have the at bat of the summer. With a count of 2-2, Merrill would see 11 total pitches and hit 6 foul balls before hitting a seeing-eye single up the middle and giving the Storm a much-needed insurance run.

Manuel Castro would come in for an easy 9th-inning save that saw him strikeout two batters before forcing Adrian Plancencia into a game-ending pop-out.

The Storm will now play one final game at The Diamond this season in their best of 3 series against the Fresno Grizzlies on Sunday at 1:15 PM before going up to Fresno for the final 2 games of the season. Tickets are available now for just $10.

Championship Series - Sunday, September 18th

