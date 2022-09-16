Grizzlies Advance To Championship Series

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (2-0) advanced to the California League Championship Series with a 7-3 win over the San Jose Giants (0-2) Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno finished 19-13 against San Jose in 2022 and enjoyed some sweet, sweep revenge after last year's Championship Series defeat to the Giants.

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first after a Jordan Beck RBI single and wild pitch. In the past three games, Fresno has recorded 16 runs in the first inning. The Grizzlies improved to 29-2 at home when scoring first. Yanquiel Fernandez made it 3-0 Fresno in the third after a high chopper got past a drawn infield. Benny Montgomery scampered home on the single after he laced a triple the play prior.

Despite the deficit, the Giants didn't go down without a fight. In the fifth inning, San Jose tied the game at three from two base knocks and a groundout. Victor Bericoto lined a single to right, Logan Wyatt mashed a ground-rule double to right-center and Adrian Sugastey mustered the groundout.

The Grizzlies weren't fazed though, as they plated four runs in the bottom half of the fifth and never looked back. Adael Amador swatted a solo shot to left field, his 16th homer overall and first of the playoffs. Then, Juan Guerrero spanked a two-run single to left, adding Beck and Juan Brito. Guerrero waltzed home a batter later when Sterlin Thompson crushed a triple to the right-center gap. That was Fresno's sixth triple in the series.

Fresno starter Brayan Castillo did not factor in the decision. Castillo tossed four innings of two-run ball, allowing a pair of hits and walks while fanning three. He gave way to winning pitcher Luis Amoroso (1-0), who struck out two batters. Gabriel Barbosa followed Amoroso with three sensational and scoreless frames. Barbosa permitted one walk in his Chukchansi Park debut. Angel Chivilli closed out the triumph with a 1-2-3 ninth, receiving a sharp grounder at third to conclude the contest. The Grizzlies did not give up a hit over their final four and two-thirds innings of work.

Giants' righty Ryan Murphy was tagged for three runs over two frames. Lefty Seth Lonsway (0-1) suffered the setback after a rough fifth inning. All four of Lonsway's losses have come against the Grizzlies. Fresno will face the Lake Elsinore Storm in Game 1 Sunday afternoon from "The Diamond".

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Adael Amador (2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB)

- RHP Gabriel Barbosa (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

- LF Juan Guerrero (2-4, 2 RBI, R, SB, CS)

- CF Benny Montgomery (2-5, 3B, 2 R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RF Victor Bericoto (1-3, RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Logan Wyatt (1-4, 2B, RBI)

- DH Ghordy Santos (1-4, 2B)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday September 18 Lake

Elsinore

Storm

(Road) Fresno TBD vs. Lake Elsinore TBD (Game 1 of California League Championship Series) 1:15 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The first four and five of the first six batters in the Fresno lineup notched multi-hit games.

A.J. Lewis walked 13 times and was beaned by three pitches in his last seven games against San Jose.

Braxton Fulford belted a double in the win while Ghordy Santos rocked a two-bagger in the loss.

