Position Preview: Top Prospects Projected to Lead Indy's Infield

March 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







There is a lot to be excited about with the Indianapolis Indians projected infield coming into the 2023 season. Pirates top prospect Endy Rodríguez (Baseball America) and the Indians 2022 Team MVP Ji Hwan Bae are among the names featured in the talented group.

C Tyler Heineman: After being claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh from Toronto on May 16, 2022, Heineman served as one of the Pirates primary backstops. He was re-signed to a minor league contract in the offseason and would provide a veteran presence to a young Indians pitching staff. In 82 big league games since making his debut in 2019, he has hit .214 (45-for-210) and logged a .986 fielding percentage (eight errors in 573 total chances) with one-third of would-be basestealers caught in the act. He appeared in 52 games with the Pirates in 2022, hitting .211 (30-for-142) while providing defensive aid. The 31-year-old was originally selected by Houston in the eighth round (249th overall) of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of UCLA.

C Endy Rodríguez: Rodríguez is coming off one of the most impressive seasons in all of Minor League Baseball. He finished the 2022 campaign ranked among minor league leaders in OPS (5th, .997), doubles (T-6th, 39), slugging-percentage (8th, .590), extra-base hits (T-8th, 68) and total bases (T-9th, 270). After spending time with High-A Greensboro (88 games) and Double-A Altoona (31 games), he was promoted to Indianapolis on Sept. 20 and appeared in six games with a .455 batting average (10-for-22), two doubles, a triple, home run and eight RBI. Following the season, he was recognized as the South Atlantic League MVP, Baseball America Pittsburgh Minor League Player of the Year and the Pirates' Young Bucs Honus Wagner Player of the Year. The switch-hitting catcher enters the 2023 season as Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect and No. 22 prospect in MiLB. He was acquired by Pittsburgh from New York (NL) on Jan. 19, 2021, in a 3-team, 7-player deal that sent right-hander Joe Musgrove to San Diego from Pittsburgh, right-hander David Bednar and three prospects to Pittsburgh from San Diego, and left-hander Joey Lucchesi to New York (NL) from San Diego. Rodríguez was originally signed by the Mets as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2018.

1B Mason Martin: Martin was a mainstay with the Indians at first base in 2022, appearing in 134 of 149 games. He led the team with 19 homers, 74 RBI, 29 doubles, 53 extra-base hits and 197 total bases. He also ranked sixth among International League leaders in extra-base hits and tied for eighth in doubles. The power hitter began the campaign with a stellar April to be named Indy's Player of the Month. In 20 April contests, he hit .303 (23-for-76) with eight doubles, four triples, four home runs, 17 RBI and a 1.020 OPS. The 23-year-old was selected by Pittsburgh in the 17th round (508th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Southridge (Kennewick, Wash.) High School.

1B/3B Malcom Nuñez: Pittsburgh acquired Nuñez along with right-hander Johan Oviedo from St. Louis in exchange for left-hander Jose Quintana and right-hander Chris Stratton prior to the trade deadline on Aug. 1, 2022. He began last season with Double-A Springfield and led the team with 66 RBI and 48 walks in 85 games prior to being traded. In 29 games with Altoona, he hit .286 (30-for-105) with five home runs and 21 RBI. His 23 home runs last season were a career high, surpassing his previous high of 13 in 2018 with DSL Cardinals Blue. Nuñez is currently rated as Pittsburgh's No. 21 prospect. He was originally signed by St. Louis as a non-drafted free agent on July 3, 2018.

2B Nick Gonzales: Gonzales, who is currently rated as Pittsburgh's eighth-best farmhand, is one of many touted prospects projected to field the diamond in Indianapolis this season. He spent the majority of the 2022 season with Altoona, hitting .263 (68-for-259) with 20 doubles, seven home runs and an .812 OPS. Due to a foot injury, Gonzales only played in 71 games with Altoona and three rehab games with the GCL Pirates and Single-A Bradenton. The 23-year-old was selected by Pittsburgh as the seventh overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico State (Las Cruces).

2B/SS Ji Hwan Bae: Known as a super utilityman, Bae's breakout season in 2022 with Indy earned him the club's Most Valuable Player Award. He rotated between five positions - second base (57 games/53 starts), third base (1 game/0 starts), shortstop (24 games/20 starts), left field (8 starts) and center field (20 games/19 starts) - over 108 games. The lefty led all Indians qualifiers with a .289 batting average, .362 on-base percentage, .430 slugging-percentage, .792 OPS, 121 hits, 81 runs and 30 stolen bases. He ranked among International League leaders in triples (T-5th, 6), batting average (8th), runs (T-8th) and stolen bases (T-8th). He is currently rated as Pittsburgh's No. 12 prospect. The 23-year-old had his contract first selected by the Pirates on Sept. 23 and made his major league debut against Chicago (NL) later that day. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on March 26, 2018.

SS Liover Peguero: Pittsburgh acquired Peguero along with right-hander Brennan Malone from Arizona in exchange for outfielder Starling Marte on Jan. 27, 2020, and now he is rated as the organization's No. 7 prospect. He spent the majority of last season with Altoona, hitting .259 (125-for-483) with 10 home runs, 58 RBI and 28 stolen bases. He was recalled by Pittsburgh on June 17 and made his major league debut the following day vs. San Francisco at just 21 years old. He was originally signed by Arizona as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2017.

3B Jared Triolo: Triolo, currently rated as Pittsburgh's No. 15 prospect, will be a newcomer to Indianapolis in 2023 after spending all of last season with Altoona. He finished among Eastern League leaders in batting average (2nd, .282), on-base percentage (3rd, .376), walks (3rd, 63) and hits (7th, 120). He logged a .970 fielding percentage (seven errors in 237 total chances) in 87 games at third base, earning him Pittsburgh's Young Bucs Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. The 25-year-old was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (72nd overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Houston.

