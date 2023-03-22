WooSox to Offer Widest Menu in Minor League Baseball: "100+ Delicious Delicacies for Every Taste at Polar Park"

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will offer more than 100 menu items at Polar Park in 2023, the widest variety among all 120 Minor League Baseball clubs. New England Lobster Rolls, New England Clam Chowder, and tacos, all making their debut in WooSox '23, headline the "100+ Delicious Delicacies for Every Taste at Polar Park."

Fans can enjoy a first taste of the club's new and expanded menu at the "Welcome Home Workout & Open House" at Polar Park Wednesday, March 29, from noon to 4 p.m.

The club will offer lobster rolls and clam chowder at all 75 home games during the 2023 season, and tacos will be offered on "Taco & Tequila Tuesdays," presented by Tequila Herradura, when fans can enjoy three tacos and a margarita for $12 at "A Taste of Worcester," presented by Masis Staffing Solutions.

In addition to presenting new menu items, the WooSox will again offer traditional ballpark fare, such as chicken tenders, burgers, and French fries. Local Polar Park staples, such as B.T. Smokehouse, Coney Island Hot Dogs, Creative Cakes, Kona Ice, Table Talk Pies, The Sausage Guy, and Wonder Bar Pizza, will continue to offer their culinary treats.

Fans seeking sweets can once again enjoy hand-spun cotton candy and several forms of ice cream: hand-scooped, soft serve, Sweet & Boozy, and Dippin' Dots.

The club will also offer a variety of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and strictly kosher options.

"When we say there is 'even more to do and see in WooSox '23,' we may want to add, 'and even more dining options, too,'" said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and kosher options abound, particularly in the innovative WooSox Market, where fans can opt for a high-tech checkout in which they simply 'Shop, Tap, and Go.'"

In addition to offering cuisines from around the world at 10 "Heritage Nights" and eight Los Wepas de Worcester games, presented by La Mega Radio, the WooSox today announced a diverse lineup of 11 local restaurateurs who operate "A Taste of Worcester" at 11 homestands, on Wednesdays through Sundays. The tastes include Mexican, Italian, Jamaican, Indian, Chinese, Puerto Rican, and Vietnamese options, among others.

"We love having local restaurants on display at Polar Park," Steinberg said. "Worcester's restaurant scene is a point of pride in our city, and we love telling that story to all of New England and throughout the world of baseball on our broadcasts and telecasts."

The WooSox open their third season at Polar Park Friday, March 31, vs. the Syracuse Mets. Pre-game ceremonies begin at 3:15 p.m., first pitch is at 4:05 p.m., and UniBank Fireworks will conclude the evening after the game.

2023 "A Taste of Worcester" Lineup (subject to change)

March 31-April 2: The Caribbean Press, offering Caribbean cuisine

April 12-16: El Sombrero Taqueria, offering Mexican cuisine

April 26-30: Russo Italian Restaurant, offering Italian cuisine

May 3-7: Unique Café, offering Jamaican cuisine

May 17-21: TBD

June 7-11: Wormtown Kitchen, offering American cuisine

June 21-25: Pho Sure, offering Vietnamese cuisine

July 5-9: TBD

July 26-30: Berry's Sweet Confections, offering baked goods

August 9-13: Wan Wang, offering Chinese cuisine

August 16-20: Atrevete A Probar, offering Puerto Rican cuisine

August 30-September 3: Namaste Woo, offering Indian cuisine

September 13-17: Mezcal, offering Mexican cuisine

"100+ Delicious Delicacies for Every Taste at Polar Park"

(Menu items subject to change)

New England Lobster Rolls

New England Clam Chowder

Black Bean Tacos

Beef Tacos

Black Bean Taco Salad

Ground Beef Taco Salad

Elote Nachos

Pulled Chicken Nachos

Ballpark Nachos

BT's Pimento Cheese Nachos

Coney Island Hot Dogs (a 105-year-old Worcester institution!)

Hebrew National Classic Polar Park Franks (Top-quality kosher hot dogs)

The Butcherie's Strictly Kosher Hot Dogs (Made and served under rabbinic supervision)

Hot Dog Basket (Hebrew National) with French Fries

Coney Island Pickles

Coney Island Chips

Sausage Guy Sweet Italian Sausage

Sausage Guy Hot Italian Sausage

Sausage Guy Wicket Hot Italian Sausage

Sausage Guy Steak Tips

Butcherie Strictly Kosher Sausage (Non-pork)

Butcherie Strictly Kosher Apple & Bourbon Sausage

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Tenders

Butcherie's Strictly Kosher Chicken Nuggets

Butcherie's Strictly Kosher Shawarma

All-American Cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Black Bean Vegetarian Cheeseburgers

Battle Burgers (a special topping in honor of the opposing team)

Butcherie Strictly Kosher Cheeseburger (Pareve)

French Fries!

Butcherie Strictly Kosher French Fries

Water Street Deli Strictly Kosher Hot Pastrami on Rye

Water Street Deli Strictly Kosher Hot Corned Beef on Rye

Water Street Deli Strictly Kosher Hot Reuben on Rye

Water Street Deli Strictly Kosher Shawarma

Strictly Kosher Cold Turkey Sandwich in the WooSox Market

Strictly Kosher Cold Roast Beef Sandwich in the WooSox Market

Strictly Kosher Cold Tuna Sandwich in the WooSox Market

Strictly Kosher Cold Chicken Salad Sandwich in the WooSox Market

Strictly Kosher Cold Egg Salad Sandwich in the WooSox Market

Strictly Kosher Cold Corned Beef on Rye in the WooSox Market

Wonder Bar Cheese Pizza Slices

Wonder Bar Pepperoni Pizza Slices

Wonder Bar Special Pizza Slices

Wonder Bar Gluten Free Cheese Pizza Slices

Wonder Bar Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza Slices

BT's Brisket Sandwich

BT's Pulled Chicken Sandwich

BT's Pulled Pork Sandwich

BT's Mini Sandwich

BT's One Meat Plate

BT's Two Meat Plate

BT's Three Meat Plate

BT's Macaroni & Cheese

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Fresh Caesar Salad in the WooSox Market

Fresh Chef Salad in the WooSox Market

Fresh Garden Salad in the WooSox Market

Wonder Bar Antipasto Salad

Wonder Bar Mixed Salad

BT'S Cole Slaw

BT's Potato Salad

Fruit Salad

Vegetables & Hummus

Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Soft Serve Ice Cream Cup

Soft Serve Ice Cream Helmet Sundae

Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream

Sweet & Boozy Spiked Ice Cream

Sweet & Boozy "O-O-Oreo" Thundercup Ice Cream

Sweet & Boozy "Peanut Butter Blitz" Thundercup Ice Cream

Sweet & Booze "Caramel Apple Pie" Thundercup

Dippin' Dots Cup

Dippin' Dots Souvenir Helmet

Kona Ice Klassic Cup

Kona Ice Kowabunga Cup

Kona Ice Ko-Branded Kolar Changing Cup

Fried Dough

Cotton Candy-Hand Spun

Cotton Candy-Hand Spun Tub

Cotton Candy packages

Worcester's Own Table Talk Pies

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wonder Bar Jumbo Cookie

Creative Cakes Cupcakes

Creative Cakes Cake Pops

Creative Cakes Parfaits

Freshly Popped Popcorn

Souvenir Popcorn Bucket

Peanuts-except May 16-21

Cracker Jack-except May 16-21

Soft Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

BT's Bavarian Pretzels

Sausage Guy Top Knot Soft Pretzels

Boxes of Candy of Various Brands

Boxes of Chips of Various Brands

Boxes of Trail Mix of Various Brands

Plus the various offerings at "A Taste of Worcester!"

