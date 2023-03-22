WooSox to Offer Widest Menu in Minor League Baseball: "100+ Delicious Delicacies for Every Taste at Polar Park"
March 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will offer more than 100 menu items at Polar Park in 2023, the widest variety among all 120 Minor League Baseball clubs. New England Lobster Rolls, New England Clam Chowder, and tacos, all making their debut in WooSox '23, headline the "100+ Delicious Delicacies for Every Taste at Polar Park."
Fans can enjoy a first taste of the club's new and expanded menu at the "Welcome Home Workout & Open House" at Polar Park Wednesday, March 29, from noon to 4 p.m.
The club will offer lobster rolls and clam chowder at all 75 home games during the 2023 season, and tacos will be offered on "Taco & Tequila Tuesdays," presented by Tequila Herradura, when fans can enjoy three tacos and a margarita for $12 at "A Taste of Worcester," presented by Masis Staffing Solutions.
In addition to presenting new menu items, the WooSox will again offer traditional ballpark fare, such as chicken tenders, burgers, and French fries. Local Polar Park staples, such as B.T. Smokehouse, Coney Island Hot Dogs, Creative Cakes, Kona Ice, Table Talk Pies, The Sausage Guy, and Wonder Bar Pizza, will continue to offer their culinary treats.
Fans seeking sweets can once again enjoy hand-spun cotton candy and several forms of ice cream: hand-scooped, soft serve, Sweet & Boozy, and Dippin' Dots.
The club will also offer a variety of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and strictly kosher options.
"When we say there is 'even more to do and see in WooSox '23,' we may want to add, 'and even more dining options, too,'" said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and kosher options abound, particularly in the innovative WooSox Market, where fans can opt for a high-tech checkout in which they simply 'Shop, Tap, and Go.'"
In addition to offering cuisines from around the world at 10 "Heritage Nights" and eight Los Wepas de Worcester games, presented by La Mega Radio, the WooSox today announced a diverse lineup of 11 local restaurateurs who operate "A Taste of Worcester" at 11 homestands, on Wednesdays through Sundays. The tastes include Mexican, Italian, Jamaican, Indian, Chinese, Puerto Rican, and Vietnamese options, among others.
"We love having local restaurants on display at Polar Park," Steinberg said. "Worcester's restaurant scene is a point of pride in our city, and we love telling that story to all of New England and throughout the world of baseball on our broadcasts and telecasts."
The WooSox open their third season at Polar Park Friday, March 31, vs. the Syracuse Mets. Pre-game ceremonies begin at 3:15 p.m., first pitch is at 4:05 p.m., and UniBank Fireworks will conclude the evening after the game.
2023 "A Taste of Worcester" Lineup (subject to change)
March 31-April 2: The Caribbean Press, offering Caribbean cuisine
April 12-16: El Sombrero Taqueria, offering Mexican cuisine
April 26-30: Russo Italian Restaurant, offering Italian cuisine
May 3-7: Unique Café, offering Jamaican cuisine
May 17-21: TBD
June 7-11: Wormtown Kitchen, offering American cuisine
June 21-25: Pho Sure, offering Vietnamese cuisine
July 5-9: TBD
July 26-30: Berry's Sweet Confections, offering baked goods
August 9-13: Wan Wang, offering Chinese cuisine
August 16-20: Atrevete A Probar, offering Puerto Rican cuisine
August 30-September 3: Namaste Woo, offering Indian cuisine
September 13-17: Mezcal, offering Mexican cuisine
"100+ Delicious Delicacies for Every Taste at Polar Park"
(Menu items subject to change)
New England Lobster Rolls
New England Clam Chowder
Black Bean Tacos
Beef Tacos
Black Bean Taco Salad
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Elote Nachos
Pulled Chicken Nachos
Ballpark Nachos
BT's Pimento Cheese Nachos
Coney Island Hot Dogs (a 105-year-old Worcester institution!)
Hebrew National Classic Polar Park Franks (Top-quality kosher hot dogs)
The Butcherie's Strictly Kosher Hot Dogs (Made and served under rabbinic supervision)
Hot Dog Basket (Hebrew National) with French Fries
Coney Island Pickles
Coney Island Chips
Sausage Guy Sweet Italian Sausage
Sausage Guy Hot Italian Sausage
Sausage Guy Wicket Hot Italian Sausage
Sausage Guy Steak Tips
Butcherie Strictly Kosher Sausage (Non-pork)
Butcherie Strictly Kosher Apple & Bourbon Sausage
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tenders
Butcherie's Strictly Kosher Chicken Nuggets
Butcherie's Strictly Kosher Shawarma
All-American Cheeseburgers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Black Bean Vegetarian Cheeseburgers
Battle Burgers (a special topping in honor of the opposing team)
Butcherie Strictly Kosher Cheeseburger (Pareve)
French Fries!
Butcherie Strictly Kosher French Fries
Water Street Deli Strictly Kosher Hot Pastrami on Rye
Water Street Deli Strictly Kosher Hot Corned Beef on Rye
Water Street Deli Strictly Kosher Hot Reuben on Rye
Water Street Deli Strictly Kosher Shawarma
Strictly Kosher Cold Turkey Sandwich in the WooSox Market
Strictly Kosher Cold Roast Beef Sandwich in the WooSox Market
Strictly Kosher Cold Tuna Sandwich in the WooSox Market
Strictly Kosher Cold Chicken Salad Sandwich in the WooSox Market
Strictly Kosher Cold Egg Salad Sandwich in the WooSox Market
Strictly Kosher Cold Corned Beef on Rye in the WooSox Market
Wonder Bar Cheese Pizza Slices
Wonder Bar Pepperoni Pizza Slices
Wonder Bar Special Pizza Slices
Wonder Bar Gluten Free Cheese Pizza Slices
Wonder Bar Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza Slices
BT's Brisket Sandwich
BT's Pulled Chicken Sandwich
BT's Pulled Pork Sandwich
BT's Mini Sandwich
BT's One Meat Plate
BT's Two Meat Plate
BT's Three Meat Plate
BT's Macaroni & Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Fresh Caesar Salad in the WooSox Market
Fresh Chef Salad in the WooSox Market
Fresh Garden Salad in the WooSox Market
Wonder Bar Antipasto Salad
Wonder Bar Mixed Salad
BT'S Cole Slaw
BT's Potato Salad
Fruit Salad
Vegetables & Hummus
Hand-Scooped Ice Cream
Soft Serve Ice Cream Cup
Soft Serve Ice Cream Helmet Sundae
Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream
Sweet & Boozy Spiked Ice Cream
Sweet & Boozy "O-O-Oreo" Thundercup Ice Cream
Sweet & Boozy "Peanut Butter Blitz" Thundercup Ice Cream
Sweet & Booze "Caramel Apple Pie" Thundercup
Dippin' Dots Cup
Dippin' Dots Souvenir Helmet
Kona Ice Klassic Cup
Kona Ice Kowabunga Cup
Kona Ice Ko-Branded Kolar Changing Cup
Fried Dough
Cotton Candy-Hand Spun
Cotton Candy-Hand Spun Tub
Cotton Candy packages
Worcester's Own Table Talk Pies
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wonder Bar Jumbo Cookie
Creative Cakes Cupcakes
Creative Cakes Cake Pops
Creative Cakes Parfaits
Freshly Popped Popcorn
Souvenir Popcorn Bucket
Peanuts-except May 16-21
Cracker Jack-except May 16-21
Soft Pretzels
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
BT's Bavarian Pretzels
Sausage Guy Top Knot Soft Pretzels
Boxes of Candy of Various Brands
Boxes of Chips of Various Brands
Boxes of Trail Mix of Various Brands
Plus the various offerings at "A Taste of Worcester!"
