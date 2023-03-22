Worcester Red Sox Present 2nd Annual "Valentine's Dinner at Polar Park"
March 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
The Worcester Red Sox hosted the 2nd annual "Valentine's Dinner at Polar Park" Saturday, February 11 in the DCU Club.
At the event, attendees were served a Surf & Turf meal, a glass of wine and a red velvet dessert prepared by WooSox Executive Chef Tom Whalen.
To celebrate the holiday, white tableclothed tables were situated all around the DCU club, complete with silverware sets, red napkins and various decor. A number of reserved suites were also available for guests who preferred more privacy and luxury in their dining experience.
The 2nd annual "Valentine's Dinner at Polar Park" was not just a romantic evening for two, but also a time for friends and family to gather for the holiday during the WooSox offseason.
