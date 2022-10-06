Ports Unveil New Marvel's Defender's of the Diamond Logo for 2023

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Stockton Ports in conjunction with Minor League Baseball unveiled a brand-new logo today, designed by Marvel's legendary illustrators, for next season's Marvel's Defender's of the Diamond's series at New York's Comic-Con convention this morning.

All 96 participating MiLB teams will wear full uniforms featuring the Marvel-designed logos for at least one "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond"-themed game in 2023 and 2024. The Ports will have their Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game on July 15th, 2023.

The logo embodies one of the Ports alternate identities, the 5 o'clock Dock logo, with a sailor holding an asparagus retaining it's navy blue and green look and the Ports blue anchor logo tattooed on the arm of the sailor. Asparagus is rooted in Stockton and the San Joaquin Valley as the city holds the annual San Joaquin Valley every year in April.

Merchandise and apparel will be utilized with the new logo at a later date.

MiLB and Marvel first introduced the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" three-year partnership last October, hinting at numerous opportunities to collaborate and co-create content for both sports and comic fans.

