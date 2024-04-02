Ports Release 2024 Roster

April 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to release the 2024 Opening Day roster. The roster breakdown includes 16 pitchers and 13 position players, including 14 returners.

Myles Naylor highlights the roster for Stockton, the number nine prospect in the Oakland Athletics system according to MLB.com. Naylor was drafted in 2023 a competitive balance round A pick at No. 39 overall. In 32 games with the Ports last season, Naylor compiled a .208 average with six home runs and 17 runs batted in with a .655 OPS.

Ryan Lasko will make his debut in Stockton in 2024, the Athletics number 18 prospect according to MLB.com. In 10 games with the ACL Athletics in 2023, the 2023 second round went 4-26 with three runs batted in.

Other returners include RHP's T.J. Czyz, Micah Dallas, Franck De La Rosa, Alejandro Manzano, Tzu-Chen Sha, Yunior Tur, and Chen Zhuang along with position players Carlos Franco, Bjay Cooke, Darlyn Montero, Nelson Beltran, Pedro Pineda, and Robert Puason.

The full roster breakdown is below:

Pitchers:

Mark Adamiak

Corey Avant

Diego Barrera

Ryan Brown

Drew Conover

T.J. Czyz

Micah Dallas

Franck De La Rosa

Nathan Dettmer

Jackson Finley

Will Johnston

Alejandro Manzano

Tom Reisinger

Tzu-Chen Sha

Yunior Tur

Chen Zhuang

Catchers:

Cole Cann

Carlos Franco

Nick Schwartz

Infielders:

Bjay Cooke

Luke Mann

Darlyn Montero

Myles Naylor

Casey Yamauchi

Outfielders:

Nelson Beltran

Ryan Lasko

Pedro Pineda

Robert Puason

Nathan Nankil

The Ports and first year manager Javier Godard will begin play with an exhibition at Banner Island Ballpark on Wednesday, April 3 at 6:30 pm against Stanislaus State University. The 2023 campaign kicks off on Friday, April 5 at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton where the Ports will begin a three-game series against the Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners Modesto Nuts. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

Single-game tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, online at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

