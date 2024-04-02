Ports Release 2024 Roster
April 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to release the 2024 Opening Day roster. The roster breakdown includes 16 pitchers and 13 position players, including 14 returners.
Myles Naylor highlights the roster for Stockton, the number nine prospect in the Oakland Athletics system according to MLB.com. Naylor was drafted in 2023 a competitive balance round A pick at No. 39 overall. In 32 games with the Ports last season, Naylor compiled a .208 average with six home runs and 17 runs batted in with a .655 OPS.
Ryan Lasko will make his debut in Stockton in 2024, the Athletics number 18 prospect according to MLB.com. In 10 games with the ACL Athletics in 2023, the 2023 second round went 4-26 with three runs batted in.
Other returners include RHP's T.J. Czyz, Micah Dallas, Franck De La Rosa, Alejandro Manzano, Tzu-Chen Sha, Yunior Tur, and Chen Zhuang along with position players Carlos Franco, Bjay Cooke, Darlyn Montero, Nelson Beltran, Pedro Pineda, and Robert Puason.
The full roster breakdown is below:
Pitchers:
Mark Adamiak
Corey Avant
Diego Barrera
Ryan Brown
Drew Conover
T.J. Czyz
Micah Dallas
Franck De La Rosa
Nathan Dettmer
Jackson Finley
Will Johnston
Alejandro Manzano
Tom Reisinger
Tzu-Chen Sha
Yunior Tur
Chen Zhuang
Catchers:
Cole Cann
Carlos Franco
Nick Schwartz
Infielders:
Bjay Cooke
Luke Mann
Darlyn Montero
Myles Naylor
Casey Yamauchi
Outfielders:
Nelson Beltran
Ryan Lasko
Pedro Pineda
Robert Puason
Nathan Nankil
The Ports and first year manager Javier Godard will begin play with an exhibition at Banner Island Ballpark on Wednesday, April 3 at 6:30 pm against Stanislaus State University. The 2023 campaign kicks off on Friday, April 5 at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton where the Ports will begin a three-game series against the Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners Modesto Nuts. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm.
Single-game tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, online at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.
