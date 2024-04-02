2024 Lake Elsinore Storm Opening Day Roster Set

April 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The San Diego Padres have announced the official Opening Day Lineup for the 2024 Lake Elsinore Storm.

PITCHERS

Thomas Balboni

Javier Chacon

Breck Eichleberger

Luis German

Harry Gustin

Isaiah Lowe

Alejandro Lugo

Dwayne Matos

Miguel Mendez

Carson Montgomery

Jose luis Reyes

Kobe Robinson

Bradgley Rodriguez

Jonney Rosario

Ferndando sanchez

Will Varmette

Eric Yost

INFIELDERS

Charlis Aquino

Jay Beshears

Wyatt Hoffman

Jose Sanabria

Romeo Sanabria

Rosman Verdugo

OUTFIELDERS

Dillon Head

Braedon Karpathios

Nick Vogt

Ryan Wilson

CATCHERS

Oswaldo Linares

Carlos Rodriguez

Colton Vincent

