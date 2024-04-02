2024 Lake Elsinore Storm Opening Day Roster Set
April 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Lake Elsinore Storm News Release
The San Diego Padres have announced the official Opening Day Lineup for the 2024 Lake Elsinore Storm.
PITCHERS
Thomas Balboni
Javier Chacon
Breck Eichleberger
Luis German
Harry Gustin
Isaiah Lowe
Alejandro Lugo
Dwayne Matos
Miguel Mendez
Carson Montgomery
Jose luis Reyes
Kobe Robinson
Bradgley Rodriguez
Jonney Rosario
Ferndando sanchez
Will Varmette
Eric Yost
INFIELDERS
Charlis Aquino
Jay Beshears
Wyatt Hoffman
Jose Sanabria
Romeo Sanabria
Rosman Verdugo
OUTFIELDERS
Dillon Head
Braedon Karpathios
Nick Vogt
Ryan Wilson
CATCHERS
Oswaldo Linares
Carlos Rodriguez
Colton Vincent
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from April 2, 2024
- 2024 Lake Elsinore Storm Opening Day Roster Set - Lake Elsinore Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.