Ports Promote Jordan Feneck as General Manager

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce the promotion of Jordan Feneck to become the next General Manager after spending the 2022 season as the team's Director of Business Development, the team announced Friday. He is now the youngest General Manger in Ports history.

Feneck, 24, has been with the Ports since February of 2020 and ascended quickly from intern to his now General Manager role. Originally hired as a Ticket Sales Assistant intern, he was then promoted full-time to Community Relations Manager for 2021 season. After the conclusion of the 2021 season, Feneck then stepped into the team's Corporate Partnerships Manager before his previous title of Director of Business Development in 2022.

"It is a surreal experience to be announced General Manager of The Stockton Ports," said Feneck. "Thank you to Tom Volpe, Pat Filippone, and the entire 7th Inning Stretch organization for believing in me and providing me with such an amazing leadership opportunity within our company."

A Stockton native, Feneck graduated from the University of Pacific in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in Sports Management. He will continue to work under team president Pat Filippone handling all business operations and corporate sponsorships while continuing to play an instrumental part in bringing in new business partnerships.

"7th Inning Stretch is delighted to recognize and honor Jordy Feneck with a promotion to General Manager of the Stockton Ports today," said Ports President Pat Filippone. "Jordy's tireless work ethic, commitment to the City of Stockton and the Ports are second to none. I am excited to make this announcement and to continue watching Jordy flourish in his expanded role with the Stockton Ports."

Feneck is looking forward to his new role as General Manager and continuing to keep the Ports strong presence in the community.

"I grew up a fan, started my professional career here, and now have the chance to create a positive impact both in our office and our community," Feneck went on to add. "I am excited for this next step in my career, and I look forward to leading our team to its highest potential.

"The City of Stockton has always been very important to me. Being able to serve as the General Manager of the Ports, who play such a large role in the community, is something that means more to me than words can explain. I am thrilled to be the leader of a successful organization that will continue to bring affordable family fun to this wonderful city."

