Ports Promote from Within as Jordan Feneck and Chris Zavaglia Take on Leadership Roles

STOCKTON, Calif- The Stockton Ports are excited to announce the promotions of Jordan Feneck to Director of Business Development and Chris Zavaglia to Director of Baseball Communications.

"I am thrilled to be able to announce the promotions of both Jordan and Chris in advance of the 2022 season," said Ports President Pat Filippone. "Jordy and Chris both earned these promotions with their hard work, focus on the fan experience, and respect and admiration from their co-workers. It will be exciting to see both of them develop in 2022 and beyond into leadership roles with the Ports."

Feneck, who some fans know as Jordy, joined the Ports in 2020 as a Ticket Sales Assistant before accepting a full-time role in 2021. As the Community Relations Manager for the 2021 season, he worked hard to develop relationships with many of the Ports regulars. Heading into the 2022 season, Feneck began a new role with the team as their Corporate Partnerships Manager. His strong leadership in this role has led to his most recent promotion.

"I am incredibly grateful to The Stockton Ports, Pat Filippone, and 7th Inning Stretch organization for believing in me to step into this leadership position," said Feneck. "As a Stockton native, I couldn't be happier to be working for The Ports. I am excited for the opportunity to continue developing relationships between The Stockton Ports and businesses in our community as well as leading our team to be the best we can be. I look forward to working with Chris Zavaglia, our Director of Baseball Communications, and the entire Front Office Staff this upcoming season and beyond."

In his free time, Feneck likes to spend time with family, friends, and his French Bulldog- Maverick. When he's not working, he can be found at the beach, with his niece and nephew, at the casino, or watching sports. He loves cheering on his New York sports teams - especially the New York Yankees and New York Giants.

"I am thrilled to be stepping into the role of Director of Baseball Communications," said Zavaglia. "Stockton and the Ports organization has felt like home from the moment I started here just a season ago as a Media/Videoboard Assistant. I couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity to showcase what I have to offer for Pat, the Ports, and our amazing fans."

A Vacaville native, Chris is a fan of the New York Yankees, New York Knicks, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, Chris enjoys his free time by enjoying the outdoors hiking with his dog and girlfriend, traveling, and eating good food wherever he can find it. He is excited to see what the upcoming season brings.

"We have a great front office staff and people who are stepping up and playing a huge role for us to make this season special," Zavaglia went on to add. "I'm looking forward to working alongside Jordan and this next chapter in my career."

