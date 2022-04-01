Fresno Grizzlies Baseball Returns to Chukchansi Park in Exactly One Week

Fresno, CA - Coming off of their first California League regular-season title, the Fresno Grizzlies begin their 20th season at Chukchansi Park one week from today on April 8 with a 6:50pm first pitch. Opening Night will feature fireworks, a magnet schedule giveaway, and the first chance for fans to see the new video board in action.

The Grizzlies open their season against the Stockton Ports, a team they went 17-7 against last year. Fresno is expected to see many top-25 Rockies prospects this season including #3 prospect and 8th overall 2021 draft pick Benny Montgomery.

Also expected to have time at Chukchansi Park this season is Fresno State alumnus EJ Andrews, Jr. The former Bulldog is expected to make his return to the valley after being drafted in the 13th round by the Rockies.

During the offseason, the Fresno Grizzlies and City of Fresno invested over $2 million in capital improvements at Chukchansi Park. These upgrades include a 2,000 square foot video board with over 2.1 million LED Lamps, over 125 new speakers, and LED field lights.

"Next week can't come soon enough," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Our staff is ready to go and we can't wait to welcome our entire community back to Chukchansi Park for the 20th season at our beautiful stadium."

Gates open at 5:35pm on April 8 and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15pm for the pregame festivities.

Tickets to Opening Night as well as all other Grizzlies home games this season can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

