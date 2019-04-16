Ports Pound out 14 Hits in 6-1 Win

April 16, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





SAN JOSE, Calif. - On a cold night in San Jose, the Stockton Ports' bats were red hot. The Ports notched 14 hits on the night in a 6-1 victory over the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark in a game that was delayed 1 hour and 9 minutes at the start due to rain.

Stockton jumped in the run column in the top of the third inning. Giants starter John Gavin (0-1) retired the first two batters of the frame but then allowed four straight two-out hits. Jameson Hannah and Austin Beck hit back-to-back singles and Lazaro Armenteros followed with an RBI single to right that gave the Ports a 1-0 lead. Alfonso Rivas came up next and doubled to left to score Beck and make it a 2-0 contest.

Gavin would not make it out of the third inning as he went on to suffer the loss, allowing two runs on seven hits over 2 2/3 innings of work.

The Ports added to their lead in the third facing Trenton Toplikar. With one on and two out, Toplikar gave up a single to Hannah followed by an RBI double to Beck that ran the Stockton lead to 3-0. The Ports added another run facing Toplikar in the sixth as Nick Allen scored on a passed ball charged to Giants catcher John Riley to make it a 4-0 game.

Toplikar worked three innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking three and striking out four.

With the weather delay prior to the start of the game, the Ports elected to start Pat Krall to open the contest and then bring regularly scheduled starter Mitchell Jordan (1-1) on in relief. Krall would work the first two innings in the contest and retire six of the seven batters that he faced. Jordan came on to start the third and would work five very strong innings, allowing just one run on a solo homer hit by Heliot Ramos. Jordan picked up his first California League win, allowing three hits while walking one and striking out nine.

Stockton added two more runs in the eighth facing Giants reliever Joey Marciano. With two outs and the bases empty, Marciano gave up a single to Hannah followed by an RBI double to Beck that made it 5-1. Beck scored on an ensuing single by Armenteros to make it a 6-1 contest.

Marciano went 1 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out two.

Seth Martinez polished off the Stockton victory by working two scoreless innings to end the contest.

The Ports and Giants play the middle game of their three-game series on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark. Brady Feigl (1-0, 0.82 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by San Jose left-hander Caleb Baragar (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.