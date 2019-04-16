Lake Elsinore Falls Short against the Quakes

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - In front of a mixed crowd of dogs and their humans, it was the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes who got off to a slugging start on Monday night at The Diamond. The Quakes' Connor Wong connected for a two-run blast just to the left of the towering green wall in right field with just one out in the first before Devin Mann followed up with an even deeper two-run blast, hitting it just to the right of the center field batter's eye for an early 4-0 Quakes lead.

The Storm were able to take one back after a sacrifice fly from Esteury Ruiz plated shortstop Gabriel Arias. After allowing four earned runs on four base hits in the first frame, Storm southpaw Aaron Leasher settled in to toss four consecutive scoreless frames before finishing his night after five innings of work, striking out six.

Elliot Ashbeck and J.C. Cosme combined for four shutout innings in relief, but the Storm offense couldn't muster another run, falling 4-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate.

