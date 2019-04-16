Quakes Back in the Win-Column

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes rode a pair of two-run homers in the first inning to a game-one win over the Lake Elsinore Storm, taking the opener of a three-game set by a final of 4-1 on Monday night at The Diamond.

Connor Wong and Devin Mann gave the Quakes all they'd need on Monday evening, as they each went deep with a man aboard, staking Rancho to an early 4-0 lead after just a half-inning against Storm starter Aaron Leasher (0-1).

Rancho starter Edwin Uceta had a strong start in his third appearance of the year, as he allowed one run on six hits over 4.1 innings to put the Quakes in a good position to end their four-game losing streak.

The Storm got their lone run in the second, as Uceta gave up a lead-off single and then after back-to-back passed balls, allowed a sacrifice fly to Esteury Ruiz, making it 4-1.

In the fifth, Uceta allowed a leadoff single to Eguy Rosario, but came back to strike out the next hitter, Tirso Ornelas, for the first out of the inning. Uceta was then removed in favor of Elio Serrano, who promptly retired the next two hitters to get out of the inning.

Serrano (1-0) would earn the win with an inning and two-thirds of scoreless relief overall.

Ryan Moseley and Jordan Sheffield combined for three scoreless frames, with Sheffield nailing down his third save of the year in as many chances thanks to a scoreless ninth.

The Quakes (6-6) will look to make it two straight in Lake Elsinore on Tuesday evening, sending lefty Bryan Warzek (0-1) to the mound against Storm lefty Tom Cosgrove (1-1). First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:00pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Thursday, April 18th, taking on the San Jose Giants as part of a three-game home stand. Thursday is another Thirsty Thursday, thanks to the Kindred Corporation, with $2 Pepsi products, $3 domestic drafts and $4 premium drafts available throughout the night. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

