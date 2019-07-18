Ports Open Series with 5-1 Victory

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports opened a six-game homestand with a 5-1 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Stockton scored five runs between the fifth and sixth innings and came away with a third consecutive victory.

The JetHawks jumped in front in the top of the fourth on a solo home run by Ryan Vilade to take a 1-0 lead. It was their only run of the night and the lone run allowed by Ports starter Bryce Conley (2-0), who earned the win after going six innings and allowing just three hits while striking out seven.

JetHawks starter Will Gaddis (5-6) kept Stockton out of the run column through the first four innings. In the fifth, the Ports tied the game on an RBI single to center field by Josh Watson. Stockton grabbed the lead later in the inning on a two-run triple by Jeremy Eierman, extending his hit streak to 10 games and giving Stockton a 3-1 lead.

Gaddis suffered the loss, going five innings and allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out six.

The Ports added to their lead in the sixth facing Hayden Roberts. With two outs, Ryan Gridley singled to center to drive in Trace Loehr and make it 4-1. Robert Mullen scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to make it a 5-1 advantage.

Jake Bray, Will Gilbert and Peter Bayer each tossed a scoreless inning in relief of Conley to preserve the victory for the Ports.

Stockton and Lancaster play the second game of their three-game series on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Sean Manaea makes the start for Stockton on a Major League rehab assignment, opposed by Lancaster right-hander Garrett Schilling (7-4, 3.90 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

