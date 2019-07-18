Game-One Marathon Ends in Rancho's Favor

July 18, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





San Jose, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes got off on the right foot on their six-game road trip, edging out the San Jose Giants by a final score of 6-5 in 11 innings.

In game one of the three-game series, the Quakes' (58-37, 17-10) resiliency over the Giants (41-55, 11-16) paid dividends in order to corral the victory.

Two batters into the series opener, Rancho took an early 1-0 lead, thanks to back-to-back doubles from Donovan Casey and Jeter Downs.

Although it took several innings for the Giants to respond, they would in a big manner. Joey Bart highlighted a four-run bottom of the fourth with a two out, two-run double, making it 4-1 in favor of San Jose after four complete.

However, with two runs in the top of the fifth and two more tallies in the top of the seventh, the Quakes rallied off four unanswered of their own to capture a 5-4 lead. Casey headlined the comeback effort with an RBI single in the fifth and an RBI double and scoring on a Peter Lannoo wild pitch in the seventh.

But the Giants would not accept that as their fate, recording three consecutive two-out singles in the bottom of the ninth off of Connor Strain, capped off by Manuel Geraldo's game-tying RBI knock.

After both clubs failed to score in the tenth, the Quakes finally broke through with two runs in the top of the eleventh, scoring via an error and a Downs' sacrifice fly. Downs paced the ball club with three RBI in game one of the three-game set.

Brett de Geus (1-0) escaped a first-and-third jam in the bottom of the eleventh, earning his first-career win in a Quakes' uniform with two scoreless innings of work.

Joey Marciano (2-1) shouldered the loss, surrendering the two runs in the visiting half of the eleventh.

On Thursday evening, LHP John Rooney (0-0) is set to make his California League debut with Rancho, while RHP Jose Marte (0-4) is slated to toe the rubber for San Jose.

Circle the calendar for the Quakes return home on July 23rd, as they will commence a six-game home stand, hosting the Inland Empire 66ers and the Stockton Ports. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com and by phone at (909) 481-5000 ... Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.