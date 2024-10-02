Ports Introduce 5-Game All-You-Can-Eat Mini Plan, 2025 Packages on Sale Now

October 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are thrilled to announce their brand new 5-Game All-You-Can-Eat mini plan. The package will include a ticket to the five biggest games of the season, an all-you-can-eat menu, and a parking pass to each game starting at $155.

The 5-Game All-You-Can-Eat mini plan comes jam packed with benefits to enjoy Ports baseball all season long. The menu consists of burgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, soda, and water where mini plan holders will have their own exclusive concession stand located down the right field line behind section 119/120.

5-Game All-You-Can-Eat holders will report to the Sutter Gould Guest Services Booth upon entry to receive their wristband to gain access to their exclusive menu. Mini Plan holders will be limited to 4 items per trip to the concession stand in order to ensure lines are moving adequately but can go up as many times as they'd like. The all-you-can-eat menu will be available through the end of the 5th inning.

Dates for the 5-Game mini plan are still to be determined, however, fans can expect either a giveaway or a fireworks show as part of the games included in their package. Pricing features Fieldbox at $155, MVP at $175, and Homeplate/Dugout at $185.

Season tickets and mini plans, including the 5-Game All-You-Can-Eat Mini Plan and 15-Game flex plan, are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.