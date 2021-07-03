Ports Hold off Giants to Even Series

July 3, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - Jake Walkinshaw allowed just one run over six innings, T.J. Schofield-Sam drove in two runs, and the Ports held off a two-out rally by the Giants in the top of the ninth inning to beat San Jose by the final of 4-3 on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports (22-30) jumped in front with a two-run bottom of the first inning. Brayan Buelvas doubled to left-center to lead off the frame and made it to third with two outs when Schofield-Sam drove him home with a double down the right field line to open the scoring. Danny Bautista then doubled off the wall in left-center to give the Ports a 2-0 lead.

With the Ports lead cut to 2-1 after a Jairo Pomares home run leading off the top of the sixth, Lawrence Butler offered a response with a solo shot of his own to start the bottom of the inning, restoring Stockton's two-run advantage.

With their lead cut to 3-2 with a San Jose tally in the seventh, the Ports added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Butler singled to lead off the inning and advanced to third with one out after an error and a groundout to second base. Schofield-Sam then drove the first pitch he saw to deep left for a sacrifice fly to score Butler and make it 4-2.

San Jose (35-17) made things interesting in the top of the ninth against Ports' reliever Oscar Tovar. With two outs and nobody on, the Giants hit three straight singles to bring a run home and cut the Ports' lead to one. With runners on first and second, Marcos Brito ended the game a sliding play to his left with his throw to first just beating a sliding Luis Toribio.

Walkinshaw (3-3) picked up the win for Stockton, firing six innings of one run ball with a career high seven strike outs. Giants' starter Carson Ragsdale (2-3) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits in six innings. Tovar notched his second save of the season.

The Ports and Giants continue their six game series with a 6:30 pm first pitch on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark with a fireworks display following the game. Limited tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday's fireworks celebrations at stocktonports.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.