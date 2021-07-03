Ruff, Grizzlies Shake Quakes for Third Straight Evening: Grizzlies

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (33-19) clawed past the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (25-26) 2-1 in front of a paid crowd of 6,969 Friday evening at Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 23-4 when allowing three runs or fewer and 15-1 against the Low-A West South division at home (23-6 overall).

In the top of the third, Rancho Cucamonga grabbed a 1-0 advantage on a passed ball. Fresno regained control 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh after a single and wild pitch. Ezequiel Tovar doubled to lead off the frame and was the beneficiary run on a Grant Lavigne RBI single. Then, Lavigne raced home later on a wild pitch.

The one-run cushion didn't affect the Grizzlies pitching staff. Starter Mike Ruff hurled a career-high six innings, allowing four hits, one run (unearned) while walking a pair and striking out eight. He gave way to Blair Calvo (1-1), who received his first win of the year. The righty went two scoreless frames, punching out a pair. Stephen Jones wrapped up the contest with a 1-2-3 ninth, picking up his fifth save.

Quakes starter Gavin Stone did not factor in the final line after chucking five shutout innings, fanning six. Aldry Acosta (1-2) suffered the decision after a tough seventh. Both clubs are back in action tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Mike Ruff (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (2-3, 2B, R)

- DH Grant Lavigne (1-3, RBI, R)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (made unbelievable defensive play)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- SS Eddys Leonard (1-4, 2B)

- RHP Gavin Stone (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

- 1B Sauryn Lao (1-4)

On Deck:

Saturday, July 3 vs. Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Rancho Cucamonga RHP Robbie Peto (0-2, 5.57) vs. Fresno RHP Anderson Amarista (0-1, 10.64), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Tonight's contest lasted 1 hour and 57 minutes, the second quickest game for the Grizzlies this season (last night 1:55).

Bladimir Restituyo and Bryant Quijada both celebrated birthdays today for Fresno.

Eddy Diaz made an unreal defensive play at second base for the Grizzlies.

