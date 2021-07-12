Ports Fall Behind Early in Loss to Nuts

July 12, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Ca. - The Modesto Nuts pounded out 15 hits and scored seven runs in the second inning as the Ports fell 14-3 in the series finale at John Thurman Field on Sunday evening.

The Nuts (36-24) jumped on top with a run in the bottom of the first. Ports' starter Kumar Nambiar recorded the first two outs of the frame, but allowed a double to Alberto Rodriguez who came around to score on a single to left field by Robert Perez, Jr. to give Modesto a 1-0 lead.

The Ports (25-35) tied the ballgame in the top of the second inning. T.J. Schofield-Sam walked with one out and scored from first base on a double down the left field line by Danny Bautista off Nuts' starter Max Roberts to tie the game at one.

Modesto put the game out of reach with a seven run bottom of the second inning. The inning began with three straight singles off of Nambiar to give the Nuts in front 2-1. After a strikeout and a single the Nuts had the bases loaded for Noelvi Marte who doubled down the left field line to drive in two and make it 4-1.

Alberto Rodriguez reached on an error to drive in another run, and Perez, Jr followed with a three-run home run to make it 8-1 and chase Nambiar.

The Ports scored twice in the top of the third to make it 8-3, but Nuts pitching retired the final 18 Stockton hitters in order to end the ballgame.

Nambiar (0-3) took the loss for Stockton, allowing eight runs on eight hits in just 1 1/3 innings. Nuts reliever Robert Winslow (2-4) got the win for Modesto with three scoreless innings in relief of Roberts.

After an off-day on Monday, the Ports return home for a six-game series with the Fresno Grizzlies starting on Tuesday at 7:05 pm at Banner Island Ballpark. Single game tickets and ticket packages are available on stocktonports.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.