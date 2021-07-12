66ers Win Streak Stops at Six as Visalia Snaps 13-Game Skid

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino dropped the finale of a six-game set to the Visalia Rawhide at San Manuel Stadium 8-3 on Sunday. The 66ers missed an opportunity to notch their first six-game sweep in franchise history and saw their six-game winning streak come to an end. The 66ers finished the first half at 30-29, second place in Low-A West. The Rawhide (14-46) snapped a 13-game losing streak.

The Rahwide got homers from Ronny Simon (8th) SP Chen (4th) and Glenallen Hill Jr. (4th) in the victory, Hill homered in the final two games of the series. Julio Goff took the loss for the Sixers allowing five earned runs on six hits over 5.1IP to fall to 4-3 on the season. Liam Norris started for the Rawhide and earned no decision but allowed only one earned run in 4.0IP with six Ks. Marcos Tineo (1-3) was sharp out of the pen earning his first win of the year with three scoreless frames. Hill had three hits and stole his 16th base. D'Shawn Knowles and Spencer Brown each had doubles for the 66ers while Julio De La Cruz notched his first triple of the season. Inland Empire was 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The 66ers open a series at Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday at 6:30 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

