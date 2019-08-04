Ports Edge Storm 1-0, Snap Skid

STOCKTON, Calif. - One run is all it took to snap a five-game losing streak for the Stockton Ports on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports took advantage of a Lake Elsinore error and plated a run in the bottom of the sixth. The pitching did the rest as Rafael Kelly, Michael Danielak (2-0) and Nick Highberger (SV, 5) combined on a shutout, Stockton's eighth of the season.

Kelly, the Ports starter, set down 10 consecutive batters taking him from the second out of the second inning through the second out of the fourth. Working into the sixth, Kelly gave up a two-out walk and a single that put runners at the corners, at which point he was lifted for Danielak, who struck out Eguy Rosario to end the inning.

Kelly was rendered a no-decision, allowing three hits while walking two and striking out three. Danielak would go on to pick up the win in a scoreless inning-and-a-third.

Storm starter Caleb Boushley (4-4) set down his first 11 batters of the contest and worked into the sixth having not allowed a run. In the sixth, however, Yhoelnys Gonzalez reached on an infield bunt single to open the frame and Ryan Gridley followed with a single to put runners at the corners. After Alfonso Rivas struck out swinging, Jeremy Eierman came up and reached on a fielding error committed by the third baseman Rosario that allowed Gonzalez to score and give the Ports a 1-0 lead.

Boushley would work through the seventh and suffer the tough-luck loss, allowing just the one run on five hits while striking out four.

Nick Highberger (SV, 5) came on to work the ninth and, with two outs and the bases empty, saw Jack Suwinski reach on a dropped fly ball by Lazaro Armenteros in left. After Jeisson Rosario singled to put two aboard, Olivier Basabe grounded out to the second baseman Gridley to end the ballgame, giving Highberger his fifth save of the season.

The Ports and Storm play the rubber game of their series on Sunday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Marco Estrada starts the game on a Major League rehab assignment for Stockton, opposed by Lake Elsinore right-hander Reiss Knehr (3-3, 4.14 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. PDT.

