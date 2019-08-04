Giants Drop Second Straight to Sixers, 5-1

Giants hitters were stymied on Saturday night as Inland Empire posted their second straight victory to open the series with a 5-1 triumph over San Jose. The Giants managed only a second-inning run on an RBI groundout and went hitless with runners in scoring position while suffering their fourth consecutive loss overall.

Sixers pitchers Cristopher Molina (6 IP, 1 R, 5 SO) and Luke Lind (3 IP, 0 R, 5 SO) combined on a six-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Saturday's game was tied 1-1 before Inland Empire erupted for four runs in the bottom of the sixth on their way to the victory.

San Jose jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the contest with a single run in the top of the second against Molina. Back-to-back one-out singles from Courtney Hawkins and Dalton Combs put runners on the corners for the Giants. Heath Quinn then brought home a run when he grounded into a fielder's choice to third with Combs forced out at second on the play. The second-inning tally would turn out to be San Jose's only run of the night.

The 66ers immediately tied the game with a run of their own in the bottom of the second. Giants starter Jose Marte quickly retired the first two batters of the inning before Gleyvin Pineda singled. Alexis Olmeda then stepped to the plate and laced a double into the left field corner to score Pineda all the way from first with the tying run.

San Jose had opportunities to reclaim the lead against Molina, but could not come up with the clutch hit. Manuel Geraldo led off the third with a double, but was stranded at second when the next three hitters were retired. In the sixth, Sandro Fabian was hit by a pitch to leadoff, David Villar singled with one out and Combs worked a two-out walk to load the bases. Molina though came back to strikeout Quinn to end the threat.

Meanwhile, Marte was breezing through the Inland Empire lineup tossing three straight hitless innings over the third, fourth and fifth frames. The 66ers though would breakthrough for four runs in the bottom of the sixth against the Giants right-hander to take control of the game. Orlando Martinez hit the first pitch of the inning to deep left center for a leadoff double. Mike Stefanic's fly out to center then advanced Martinez to third before Spencer Griffin worked a walk. Three straight run-scoring hits followed for Inland Empire. Zane Gurwitz broke the tie with an RBI single giving the Sixers their first lead of the night. Devin Davis then blasted a double into the left center gap plating two more to chase Marte from the game. Pineda was up next and he greeted new pitcher Luis Amaya with an RBI single for a 5-1 Inland Empire advantage.

San Jose managed only one baserunner for the remainder of the game. Logan Baldwin reached on a one-out bunt single in the top of the seventh before Lind retired the next eight Giants hitters to finish the contest.

GIANTS NOTES

Losing Skid

The Giants have now lost four games in a row after winning 10 of 12. San Jose has scored a total of just seven runs during the four-game skid. Saturday's loss also dropped the Giants back below .500 in the second half (21-22).

Hitting Streak Snapped

Heath Quinn went 0-for-4 at the plate to snap his 12-game hitting streak. David Villar (1-for-4) did manage to extend his hitting streak to 10 games with his sixth-inning single.

Inside The Box Score

Inland Empire out-hit San Jose 9-6. The 66ers were 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position compared to 0-for-7 for the Giants.

Marte's Start

Jose Marte allowed a season-high tying five runs (all earned) on six hits over 5 1/3 innings to take the loss. Marte had given up only one run on three hits over the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth.

On Deck

The Giants and 66ers close out their three-game series on Sunday evening with first pitch at San Manuel Stadium set for 5:35 PM. Tristan Beck is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

