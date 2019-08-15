Ports Drop Third Straight, Fall 7-1

August 15, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports avoided a second straight shutout but dropped their third straight contest on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The Inland Empire 66ers scored six runs over the fifth and sixth innings on their way to a 7-1 win over the Ports in the second game of their three-game series.

Ports starter Brady Feigl (5-9) retired the first 13 batters he faced to get one out deep into the fifth inning. Feigl's perfect outing was broken up when Spencer Griffin reached on a fielding error committed by shortstop Jeremy Eierman. Devin Davis followed with a single and Gleyvin Pineda came up next and delivered an RBI single that put Inland Empire up 1-0. Two batters later, DC Arendas hit a two-run triple that gave the 66ers a 3-0 advantage.

Inland Empire added to its lead in the sixth when, with two on and one out, Griffin tripled to right-center and scored when the relay throw from Trace Loehr went into the third base dugout, giving the 66ers a 6-0 advantage.

Feigl would suffer the loss, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out five.

Inland Empire starter Kyle Bradish (5-6) allowed just one run in the sixth inning on an RBI double by Alfonso Rivas. It was the only multi-hit inning the Ports had versus Bradish, who went a career-long 7 1/3 innings and allowed five hits while striking out eight, setting down his final six batters of the night.

Austin Krzeminski worked the final 1 2/3 innings and retired all five batters he faced while striking out two.

Inland Empire added a run in the eighth on an RBI single by Davis off Ports reliever Angel Duno to stretch the lead to 7-1.

The Ports and 66ers play the final game of their season series on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Mitchell Jordan (8-7, 4.84 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Inland Empire right-hander Kyle Bradish (4-6, 4.65 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.