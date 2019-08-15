Rawhide Battle Back to Even Series

August 15, 2019 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





The Visalia Rawhide used a three-run bottom of the sixth inning to post a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Giants on Wednesday evening at Recreation Park. Visalia battled back after getting blown out by San Jose the previous night to even the pivotal series at a game apiece.

Behind an RBI double and a pair of solo homers, the Giants built an early 3-1 lead on Wednesday, but could not hold off the Rawhide. In the top of the first, Kyle McPherson led off by drawing a walk and immediately scored when the next batter, Heath Quinn, blasted a double off the fence in deep left center. After Visalia tied the game on a Jancarlos Cintron solo homer in the bottom of the second, San Jose went right back in front with a home run of their own in the third. David Villar stepped to the plate with one out and launched a high fly ball over the fence in left center for a solo shot - his 12th home run of the season. An inning later, Fabian Pena clubbed a solo homer to left center for a 3-1 Giants advantage. Pena's homer was his third of the year.

Meanwhile, San Jose starter Matt Frisbee cruised through the first five innings of his outing. Frisbee recovered after allowing the Cintron solo homer to set down the next nine Visalia batters that came to the plate. The right-hander then allowed a leadoff infield single in the bottom of the fifth, but quickly retired the next three hitters to keep the Giants lead at 3-1.

Visalia though would rally in the sixth as they went through the lineup for a third time against Frisbee. Leadoff batter Eduardo Diaz began things with a line drive single into center. Alek Thomas then hammered a double off the fence in deep right center to score Diaz from first cutting the San Jose lead to 3-2. Luis Basabe was up next and his grounder bounced through the hole on the left side for a single as Thomas came home to tie the game. After Frisbee fanned Marty Herum for the first out, Cintron stepped to the plate and laced a go-ahead RBI double into the left field corner as Basabe scored for a 4-3 Rawhide lead.

A pair of excellent defensive plays from Visalia outfielders would then help keep the Rawhide ahead late. In the seventh with runners on first and second and two outs, Diego Rincones crushed a fly ball to deep center that was caught by a leaping Thomas on the warning track to end the inning. Then in the eighth, Villar led off with a deep drive off the top of the fence in left that nearly tied the game. Instead, Diaz quickly played the ball off the wall and fired to second to nab Villar, who was attempting to stretch the hit into a double.

Visalia closer Breckin Williams slammed the door in the top of the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning on a groundout and a pair of three-pitch strikeouts.

GIANTS NOTES

Close Calls

Wednesday's defeat dropped the Giants to 8-16 against Visalia this season. 12 of the 16 losses have come by one or two runs.

Frisbee's Start

Matt Frisbee, who was named California League Pitcher of the Week on Monday, took the loss after surrendering four runs (all earned) on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Frisbee walked one and struck out seven. He had retired 12 of the last 13 Visalia batters that had come to the plate before the three-run bottom of the sixth. Frisbee's scoreless inning streak was snapped at 25 with Cintron's second-inning homer. It's the longest scoreless inning streak by a Giants pitcher this season.

Inside The Box Score

Visalia out-hit San Jose 8-6. Heath Quinn (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and David Villar (2-for-4, HR, RBI) had multi-hit games for the Giants. Sandro Fabian (0-for-4) saw his hitting streak snapped at eight games.

Roster Moves

Infielder Shane Matheny and pitcher Peter Lannoo were added to the Giants roster from Class-A Augusta before the game. Lannoo made 18 relief appearances for San Jose earlier this season. Pitcher Jake Wong was placed on the injured list.

Playoff Race

The Giants (55-66) remained a half-game behind Stockton (55-65) in the race for the second-best overall record in the North Division. 18 games are left in the regular season. San Jose (25-27) fell six games back of Visalia (31-21) in the second half standings.

On Deck

The Giants and Rawhide play the rubber game of their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Recreation Park set for 7:00 PM. San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto is scheduled to make a rehab start on the mound for San Jose. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.