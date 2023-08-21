Ports Drop Series Finale to Giants 9-3

Stockton, CA - The San Jose Giants scored seven unanswered runs and the Ports stranded ten runners in a 9-3 loss in the series finale on Sunday evening at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Giants (63-51) took the lead in the top of the first inning against rehabbing Major Leaguer Mason Miller. With one out and Diego Velasquez at first base, Tanner O'Tremba launched a two-run homer to left field to give San Jose a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second the Ports (42-72) answered back to take the lead. Myles Naylor led off with a double off the left field wall and scored when the next hitter, Jonah Cox, homered to right field to tie the game at two. After two walks and a hit by pitch, Henry Bolte drew a bases loaded base on balls to score Yeniel Laboy from third base giving the Ports a 3-2 lead.

With three two out runs in the fifth, the Giants reclaimed a lead they would not relinquish. With runners on first and second Andrew Kachel lined a two-run double to the gap in right center to put San Jose on top 4-3. Luke Schliger followed with a single to center to drive in Kachel making it 5-3.

San Jose put the game away with four runs in the eighth. With one out Anthony Rodriguez doubled down the left field line and scored on a single to left center by PJ Hilson to make it 6-3. A double by Alexander Suarez put runners on second and third and after a walk, O'Tremba was hit by a pitch to force in a run making it 7-3. Scott Bandura then grounded into a force out to drive in one run with Velasquez scoring on an errant throw by Naylor to make it 9-3.

The Ports loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth but could not score and stranded runners on first and second in the ninth to end the ballgame.

San Jose reliever Luis Moreno (3-5) got the win with three shutout innings in relief of starter Mikell Manzano. Wander Guante (2-6) took the loss for the Ports surrendering three runs (two earned) over 4.1 innings.

After an off-day on Monday, the Ports head to Fresno for a six-game series against the Grizzlies beginning on Tuesday at Chukchansi Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm.

