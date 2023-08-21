Giants Roll to 9-3 Victory, Split Series in Stockton

August 21, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants closed out their series in Stockton with a 9-3 victory over the Ports on Sunday evening at Banner Island Ballpark. The Giants went ahead for good with a three-run top of the fifth, took control of the game with a four-run rally in the eighth inning and never looked back on their way to the convincing win. San Jose (63-51 overall, 23-25 second half) claimed three of the final four contests in the series to earn a split of the six-game set.

Tanner O'Tremba (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) homered and drove in three runs while Andrew Kachel (1-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) supplied a key go-ahead two-run double to lead the way offensively for the Giants. Alexander Suarez (2-for-5, 2B) and P.J. Hilson (2-for-4, RBI) added two hits apiece.

San Jose jumped out early in the top of the first on O'Tremba's round-tripper - a two-run shot to left center with one out - for a 2-0 advantage. The home run was O'Tremba's eighth of the season and his second in as many games.

The Ports would answer though with a three-run bottom of the second against Giants starter Mikell Manzano. Myles Naylor led off the inning with a double before Jonah Cox stepped to the plate and launched a game-tying two-run home run to right. The rally then continued when Yeniel Laboy walked while Manzano plunked the next hitter, Pedro Pineda, to put runners on first and second. A two-out walk to Will Simpson then loaded the bases before Manzano walked Henry Bolte to force home the go-ahead run as Stockton took a 3-2 lead. The three runs in the bottom of the second, however, would turn out to be the only runs of the night for the Ports.

San Jose used a three-run rally in the top of the fifth inning to go back ahead for good. With one out, O'Tremba singled for his second hit of the game. Following a walk to Scott Bandura to put runners on first and second, Cole Foster flied out for the second out. Kachel was up next and he delivered a clutch two-out hit with a double to right that scored both O'Tremba and Bandura giving the Giants a 4-3 lead. It was Kachel's 20th double of the year. Luke Shliger followed with an RBI single for a 5-3 advantage.

San Jose then broke the game open with their four-run outburst in the top of the eighth. A one-out double from Anthony Rodriguez started the rally before Hilson produced an RBI single to make it 6-3. Suarez followed with a double to advance Hilson to third and then a walk to Diego Velasquez loaded the bases. O'Tremba was up next and he was hit by a pitch to force home another run as the lead grew to 7-3. Bandura then grounded into a force out as Suarez scored a run and when the Stockton shortstop Naylor committed a throwing error on the play, Velasquez also came home for a 9-3 cushion.

Three Giants relievers - Luis Moreno, Jorge Garcia and Marques Johnson - combined to pitch six shutout innings to finish the game. Moreno (5-1), who entered to begin the bottom of the fourth, earned the win with three scoreless innings of work. He gave up only two hits, walked none and struck out four. Garcia (2 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 SO) then kept the Ports off the board in the seventh and eighth before Johnson (1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 SO) slammed the door in the ninth inning.

San Jose out-hit Stockton by a 10-9 margin. Five of the Giants' 10 hits went for extra-bases (four doubles & one home run).

Tanner O'Tremba homered for a second straight game in San Jose's 9-3 win on Sunday night

Following an off day, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a six-game set against the Modesto Nuts. Tuesday's series opener is a 6:30 PM first pitch. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets and upcoming promotions.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.