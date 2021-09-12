Ports Drop Fourth Straight with 9-2 Setback in San Jose

September 12, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Ca.- The Ports tallied just four hits and couldn't slow the San Jose bats as Stockton dropped its fourth straight to the Giants on Friday by the final of 9-2 at Excite Ballpark.

The Giants (71-42) took a 2-0 lead after the first two inning with single runs in the first and second against Ports' starter Diego Granado. San Jose loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first on two walks and a single and scored the first run of the game when Jimmy Glowenke worked a walk to make it 1-0. The Giants added another in the second inning when Luis Toribio lined a single to right field to score Grant McCray, who walked to lead off the frame.

The Ports (42-68) got one back in the top of the third. Jack Winkler reached with one out on an error by Toribio at first base and reached second when Zack Gelof drew a walk. T.J. Schofield-Sam then singled through the right side against San Jose starter Nick Swiney to score Winkler, getting the Ports to within a run at 2-1.

The bottom of the fourth inning, though, proved to be a big one for the Giants. Najee Gaskins got things started for San Jose with a solo home run with one out against Ports' reliever Robin Vazquez to make it 3-1. With Toribio on first base and two outs, the Giants then strung together four straight two-out hits to score three runs, taking a 6-1 lead.

Trailing 7-1 after a Rodolfo Bone solo home run with one out in the fifth, the Ports got a run back in the top of the sixth. Facing San Jose reliever Haydn King, Schofield-Sam led the inning off with a triple off the left field wall and scored when Kevin Richards lined a single to left, making it 7-2. After King issued a walk to put runners on first and second, he was lifted in favor of Randy Rodriguez who induced two flyouts and a strikeout to keep the Ports from cutting further into the San Jose lead.

The Giants added single runs in the seventh and eighth on an RBI double by Gaskins and a solo home run by Luis Matos to make it 9-2.

Granado (2-2) took the loss for Stockton allowing two runs on three hits in two innings, while King (2-2) got the win for the Giants with 1 1/3 innings of one run relief following Swiney.

The Ports conclude their series with the Giants, and their 2021 road schedule, on Sunday at 5:00 pm at Excite Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from September 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.