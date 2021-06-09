Ports' Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Giants

June 9, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - The San Jose Giants pounded out 11 hits and held off a late charge from the Ports as Stockton dropped their fourth straight in a 7-5 loss on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports (12-19) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first on a heads' up play by Brayan Buelvas. Playing in his first game back with the club after representing Colombia at the Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier, Buelvas got the Ports started with a one-out double and scored on an error by San Jose shortstop Marco Luciano who mishandled a throw back to the infield on a Tyler Soderstrom flyout to left, giving Stockton a 1-0 lead.

San Jose (20-11) took a 3-1 lead after single runs in the second, fourth, and sixth innings on home runs by Alex Canario and Armani Smith and a run-scoring double play.

The Giants gave themselves a cushion with a four-run seventh inning. After loading the bases with one out against Ports reliever Edward Baram, San Jose leadoff man Brett Auerbach hit a grand slam to center field to give the Giants a 7-1 lead.

The Ports rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases before back-to-back two-run hits by Tyler Soderstrom (double) and Kevin Richards (single). Clay Helvey came on in the eighth for San Jose and kept the Ports off the board to end the ballgame.

Justin Crump (3-2) got the win for San Jose with two scoreless innings in relief of Giants starter Prelander Berroa, while David Leal (1-1) took the loss for Stockton firing six innings and giving up three runs. Helvey picked up his fourth save of the season, getting the final six outs of the game.

The Ports continue their series with the Giants on Wednesday at 7:05 pm at Banner Island Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.