Portland Sea Dogs Announce Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner

December 6, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs baseball team today announced it has entered into an agreement with a new owner, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Club will continue to be managed by the current Sea Dogs staff, led by President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa, and remain the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

Focused on optimizing fan and player experiences and building on the deep engagement the Sea Dogs have fostered within the Portland community for nearly 30 years, DBH will seek to further the Club's growth and innovation through investment in technology across ticketing, customer data and marketing, concessions and many other areas, as well as new value-generating opportunities in partnership with MLB.

"After thirty years of ownership and following our best season ever in 2022, the time is right for our family to move on. We are very pleased to have found in DBH an ownership team with deep experience in minor league baseball and strong commitments to Portland, the Red Sox and, most importantly, Geoff Iacuessa and his remarkable front office staff," said Bill Burke, Chairman of the Portland Sea Dogs. "Going forward, the Sea Dogs will have all the resources in place to take this franchise to new heights for the greatest fans in minor league sports."

"My brother and I are confident that the Portland Sea Dogs staff, along with these new owners, will carry on our father's founding vision and commitment to bringing high-quality professional baseball and family-friendly entertainment to Portland," said Sally McNamara, Treasurer of the Portland Sea Dogs. "It has been an honor and a privilege to steward his legacy, and our family is looking forward to being back in the Hadlock stands next season and enjoying the games as fans."

"The Sea Dogs are a treasured cornerstone of the Portland community. It is an honor to partner with them to support and advance their best-in-class fan and community connectivity," said Pat Battle, Executive Chairman of Diamond Baseball Holdings.

"We are grateful to Bill Burke and Sally McNamara for entrusting us with the incredible Club they've built and for believing in our mission to enrich local communities around the country through minor league baseball," said Peter Freund, CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings.

DBH's growing portfolio of minor league baseball Clubs spans communities across the United States and includes Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A affiliates. DBH drives value for DBH Clubs and their fans, players and other local stakeholders by helping them partner with MLB on opportunities like sponsorship and merchandising and creating leading player development facilities, while prioritizing a local approach to Club management and fan experiences to maintain a high level of community engagement.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, subject to standard consents and closing conditions.

