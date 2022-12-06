RubberDucks Shad Gross Named Eastern League Clubhouse Manager of the Year

December 6, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) December 6, 2022- Minor League Baseball named RubberDucks Director of Player Facilities Shad Gross the Eastern League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year.

This award was voted on by coaches and general managers throughout the Eastern League.

"I am very excited for Shad to receive this honor," RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said. "Everyone that comes through during the season from players and coaches to members of the Guardians player development staff have nothing but amazing things to say about Shad. He truly is one of the best in baseball."

Gross started with Akron in 2009 working in the visiting team clubhouse before working his way over to managing the home clubhouse and overseeing all player facilities at Canal Park.

His efforts with the RubberDucks have earned him an invite from the Guardians each spring to assist with Spring Training clubhouse operations.

Shad will be presented with the award by MLB before a game during the 2023 season.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Thursday, April 6 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from December 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.