Portland Fire vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 25, 2026

Published on May 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







Great road win for The Portland Fire who outscored the Liberty 32-17 in the 4Q to secure the 81-74 victory

Carla Leite: 18 PTS | 2 AST Megan Gustafson: 11 PTS Teja Oblak: 10 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REB | 2 3PM Bridget Carleton: 10 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 26, 2026

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