Port Huron Extends Portillo

The Port Huron Prowlers are keeping some muscle in McMorran Arena.

Justin Portillo has agreed to an extension, keeping him in the Blue Water Area for the 2019-20 season.

Portillo, who was known for keeping the fans entertained with his slobberknocker like fights, is happy to be back.

"It's a great feeling when the crowd is up and cheering for you," said Portillo. "I'm glad to be back, it's exciting. I've been ready to go for a while now. I can't wait to get back on the ice."

The Toledo OH native played in 13 games for the Prowlers last season after being claimed off of waivers in early March.

With the size Portillo brings, coach Joe Pace was excited to have him on the blue line.

"It's great to have a guy like Portillo on the ice," said Pace. "The guys know he has your back when your out there, it allows the guys to skate more freely knowing he is out there."

Listed at 6-foot-2-inches tall, and 210 pounds, Portillo is currently the largest player on the Prowlers roster.

If you want to see Portillo and the Prowlers in action, they open up the regular season in Danbury on October 25.

The Prowlers will have their home opener at McMorran Arena on Nov 8 when the Columbus River Dragons come to Port Huron.

2019-20 Season tickets are on sale now!!!

Please contact the McMorran Box office at (810) 985-6166 for more details!

