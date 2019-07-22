Brausen Is Back

July 22, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





The Danville Dashers are proud to announce the re-signing of Justin Brausen for the upcoming season. Brausen has been a staple in the Dashers organization for the past six seasons.

"I'm happy to have Justin back for this upcoming season. He's one of the top offensive threats in the league. He has the ability to change the game with just one shot." Says coach Ray Tremblay.

His offensive abilities and laser like shot have helped him rack up an impressive 334pts in 292 games in his tenure with the organization. "I'm excited to work with Coach Tremblay this year." Brausen said. "I'm coming in very hungry and motivated to make a serious impact and help get this team on track for another championship."

The Danville Dashers are proud members of the Federal Hockey League, now in its tenth season. The Dashers are entering their ninth season with the league. Season tickets are on sale, call 217-213-8939.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.