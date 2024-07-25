Poor Defense Costs AppleSox Wednesday Night

West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox committed five errors and fell to the Kamloops NorthPaws, 9-3, on Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Cannon Peery drove in two runs and Jackson Campbell fired 3.2 scoreless innings relief but the AppleSox could not overcome surrendering eight runs in the first two innings. Wenatchee (27-13, 9-5 second half) suffered its first loss since July 11, which was also the last time that it scored less than five runs.

During to the game Jack DeDonato was honored as the recipient of the 2024 Tommy Watanabe Award. DeDonato became the second player in Wenatchee AppleSox history to play for the team in four different seasons by suiting up for a fourth straight season in Wenatchee this summer. DeDonato was shut down in late June but has remained around the team by going above and beyond with field work, hosting the team at his parent's house after games and off days and being a constant presence in the dugout to cheer on his teammates. He is heading into his junior year at Marshall this fall.

The AppleSox wrap up the series against the NorthPaws Thursday night on Host Parent Appreciation Night. First pitch is at 6:35 and host parents will be honored before the game on the field. Tickets are available at applesox.com/schedule.

