Ponies Split Doubleheader with Fisher Cats on Sunday to Split Series in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-21) split a doubleheader Sunday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (20-18) at Delta Dental Stadium. The Rumble Ponies split the six-game series with the Fisher Cats.

Game One: Rumble Ponies 9, Fisher Cats 8 (8)

The Rumble Ponies carried a three-run lead into the bottom of the eighth and Hunter Parsons struck out Trevor Schwecke with the bases loaded to preserve the victory. Wyatt Young hit a two-run homer, his first of the year, to tie the game at two in the third. Luke Ritter hit a solo blast to left in the fourth, his third of the year.

In the top of the eighth, Brandon McIlwain and Dariel Gomez hit RBI singles to put the Ponies up 8-6 while Ritter added a sacrifice fly to give Binghamton a three-run lead.

Ritter finished 2-3 with two runs scored and two RBI, reaching base three times. McIlwain also had a multi-hit and multi-RBI game. Young was 2-4 with three runs scored and two RBI.

Game Two: Fisher Cats 10, Rumble Ponies 5

Ponies RHP Dom Hamel pitched three perfect innings and struck out four in the start. The Rumble Ponies raced out to a 2-0 lead as Brandon McIlwain blasted a two-run homer to left in the first, his second of the year. Binghamton extended the lead to 4-0 in the third as Hayden Senger lined an RBI single to left and Dariel Gomez scored on a wild pitch.

New Hampshire responded with six unanswered runs. In the fourth, Trevor Schwecke hit a game-tying grand slam to right. Dylan Rock added a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth.

Jose Peroza brought the Ponies to within one on an RBI double in the Sixth. The Fisher Cats responded with four in bottom of the frame, including a three-run homer from PK Morris to extend New Hampshire's lead to 10-5.

The Rumble Ponies return home to open a six-game series beginning Tuesday morning at 11:05 AM for Baseball in Education Day against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The NYCM Insurance Pregame Show gets underway at 10:50 AM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Matt Rudick singled in both games to extend his hitting streak to nine games...the Rumble Ponies totaled 14 hits in game one, including five players with multi-hit games (Dariel Gomez, Brandon McIlwain, Luke Ritter, Jose Peroza, Wyatt Young).

